Ten-man Jets humble champions Sydney FC

If there ever was a sign that Sydney FC cannot take the A-League title for granted, it is their 2-1 loss to a Newcastle side playing almost 80 minutes with 10 men.
Saturday’s one-versus-two grand-final rehearsal lived up to the hype, leading to the Sky Blues’ second loss this season.
Newcastle’s Roy O’Donovan was sent off in the 14th minute for punching Jordy Buijs in the face after an altercation while contesting the ball.
A four-minute VAR review eventually revealed the Irish striker had swung his closed fist across the Dutchman’s face while holding onto his shoulder, leading to referee Chris Beath red-carding him.
But Buijs later turned villain after conceding the penalty for the Jets’ opening goal.
A boisterous 18,156-strong crowd – the A-League’s biggest in almost five years at McDonald Jones Stadium – watched Ernie Merrick’s entertainers prove they had the mettle to surge from wooden-spooners to champions.
Merrick praised an exceptional defensive performance.
“I’d say the boys are pretty confident they can match it with anyone now,” Merrick said.
Arnold admitted his side lacked its customary crispness and execution.
“That was the worst thing that happened to us, Roy getting sent off and them going down to 10 men,” Arnold said.
“Then it becomes a bit of an attitude problem.”
Based on Sydney’s ruthlessness, the numerical disadvantage should have killed off the contest after O’Donovan’s dismissal.
But the Newcastle defence – boosted by the inclusion of Nigel Boogaard, who re-injured his knee late – settled in and Daniel Georgievski contained Adrian Mierzejewski.
The Sky Blues looked to capitalise and came close on 38 minutes when Milos Ninkovic brushed the side netting off Mierzejewski’s misguided cross.
Soon after Nikolai Topor-Stanley drew a relatively soft penalty from Buijs before Dimi Petratos converted with ease.
The Sky Blues returned fire soon after the break, Bobo rising to head home a wonderful Buijs free-kick for the Brazilian golden boot leader’s 22nd goal this season.
The ledger was level for just five minutes before Nabbout barrelled in another stunner from distance – an angled 30-metre effort that sailed past a slow-reacting Andrew Redmayne into the far corner.
As the Sky Blues started to turn the screws, Georgievski stuck out his chest to clear Mierzejewski’s deflected shot off the goalline and save the game.
March 4th 2018 @ 1:09am
Kangajets said | March 4th 2018 @ 1:09am | ! Report
Well wasn’t that fun
Karma jordy buljs for rolling around like a ….
Nabbout and petratos were excellent, they must be making a case for Socceroos squad.
March 4th 2018 @ 7:54am
tommaso said | March 4th 2018 @ 7:54am | ! Report
Can that red card be rescinded as it looked like a wrong decision ?
March 4th 2018 @ 7:58am
chris said | March 4th 2018 @ 7:58am | ! Report
Well done Jets. Great game and great atmosphere. Good to see the fans turn out despite the week where people were riding the A-League to death.
March 4th 2018 @ 8:45am
Kangajets said | March 4th 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
Jets v Sydney FC is rivalry is going to get bigger.
Despite the death of the A league, there has been good crowds and some terrific games since Christmas
Long live the A league
Haven’t heard a heaving mass of hysteria like that in Newcastle for 10 years
Both teams and fans playing their part
March 4th 2018 @ 8:54am
Kangajets said | March 4th 2018 @ 8:54am | ! Report
Credit to lawrie McKenna And Ernie Merrick
For bringing so much joy and pride to a community , I know it’s only a football match
But in regional places like Newcastle, these games against Sydney teams are special, they are part of the folklore of the region .
You wear a jets shirt and people stop with you for a chat , it brings a community close together
It’s more then a game , it’s tsking your son and bonding and cheering with incredible passion when you see a Nabbout special or just applauding the resilience on the field .
What Newcastle has done , should be bottled and sent to David Gallop , and show him , this is where to tske the A league, to the regions of football that will love and engage with their club ….. forget your metrics.
March 4th 2018 @ 9:20am
Griffo said | March 4th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
While Buijs went off his line and almost elbowed O’Donovan out of the way after a poor touch, O’Donovan still should not have retaliated with a swing to Buijs’ face.
Still it seemed like it didn’t matter as we still created chances. Good that perhaps Nabbout and Petratos have played a good chunk of the season without O’Donovan so it was easy for them to slot into familiar territory.
A win in front of that home crowd was a good thing for the club. Better that it was with 10 players, against Sydney and the backdrop of squashing a non-winning streak and with an eye on the finals.
The club will be happy with that game alround, as will the fans.
Nabbout’s likely loss to another club is going to be missed, even with Merrick’s belief we have the cover.