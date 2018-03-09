Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles Highlights: NRL live scores, blog

A new-look Newcastle Knights side will look to start the season on a high when they host an unpredictable Manly Sea Eagles in Round 1. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEDT).
The Knights have recruited heavily over the off-season as they attempt to reverse a run of three straight wooden spoons.
It’s an entirely new spine for the club, although last year’s stand out Brock Lamb still buys himself a bench spot.
Mitchell Pearce headlines the road forward, joined by former Roosters teammate Connor Watson in the halves, while exciting youngster Kalyn Ponga will line-up at fullback.
Slade Griffin has been named to play at hooker, with Danny Levi on an extended bench. Add to that the addition of Aidan Guerra, Jacob Lillyman and Herman Ese’ese up front and it’s not hard to see why Newcastle fans think this year will be positive.
In Nathan Brown’s 200th match in charge of an NRL club, his charges will look to overthrow a Manly side who made the top eight in 2017, but were bundled out of the finals at the first hurdle.
The Sea Eagles played a strong style of footy in 2017, led around by Daly Cherry-Evans and Blake Green. The duo complemented each other wonderfully in the halves and alongside Jake and Tom Trbojevic, the team flourished.
Green has left the club for 2018 though, with Lachlan Croker expected to fill his boots. It’s not going to be an easy role and the extra responsibility, which at times has stumped Cherry-Evans over the years, will need to be picked up by the Queensland half.
Joel Thompson also joins the club, in the second row, creating selection headaches for coach Trent Barrett. Frank Winterstein, who has been benched, and Curtis Sironen were two of the Sea Eagles’ best last year.
Still, their defence was good for a vast majority of 2017 and they were solid in attack. If they can maintain those levels, there is no reason they won’t be aiming for the same or higher in this campaign.
The Knights present a banana skin-type game though. It’s hard to predict what to get from them first up with so many new combinations, but if Pearce and Ponga can combine, then this is going to go to the wire.
Prediction
I can’t bring myself to tip the Knights. They have plenty of new recruits and the season won’t be nearly as painful, but starting with a win might be a stretch against a Manly side who still have Cherry-Evans and the Trbojevic brothers.
Sea Eagles by 8.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 1 clash from 6pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
10:16pm
Forty Twenty said | 10:16pm | ! Report
Too many mistakes from Manly which is what I feared before the game. Knights did well and kept going all game. I’ve heard a few punters wondering why the Knights are paying big money for Ponga because he hasn’t played many games but it’s worth the risk on some young players.
If they waited until he plays 50 games for the Cows then it’s too late. Tafua, Marty T and Jake T were really good and Brian Kelly also along with Shaun Lane.
8:06pm
eagleJack said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Well done to Newcastle. Good for the town
Plenty to like from Manly. Big men made good metres. Halves worked well. Just need to clean up the errors
8:07pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:07pm | ! Report
Come on eJ, rip in. You watched the same match as the rest of us.
8:09pm
eagleJack said | 8:09pm | ! Report
Yeah mate Im annoyed. Refs weren’t consistent in the slightest. But it’s Rd 1, and Manly rolled up the field pretty easily. They just need to cut down on the errors. Plenty of heart in the team. They worked hard for each other
8:10pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:10pm | ! Report
I agree with everything you’re saying, which makes the fact we lost even worse. You just know we’ll miss the finals by two points now.
8:12pm
Emcie said | 8:12pm | ! Report
You guys’ll be up there
8:13pm
eagleJack said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Maybe. But I reckon we’ll get some calls go our way that we don’t deserve over the 26 rounds.
Manly are a well rounded team. Get Walker back out there, and they have strike right across the park. It’s the best pack I’ve seen for us in a long. long time.
8:17pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:17pm | ! Report
That match won’t be made up for until we get 27 undeserved calls go our way.
The pack does look very good, but I’m still not sold on the left edge. Thompson is probably an upgrade over Winterstein, but is it enough to warrant the signing?
I fear Walker will have lost a little pace and explosiveness. That was a horrible injury, would have just about been career ending in a previous era. Still, any version of Walker is better than Matthew Wright.
Croker looked a little unsure of himself at times. Not saying Tom Wright would be the better option, but if Croker is still playing like that in five or six weeks time, there’s no harm in giving him a go.
8:26pm
eagleJack said | 8:26pm | ! Report
Thompson is a great signing. That left edge defence improved significantly. Croker a massive upgrade to Green in that area. But, yeah, in attack he stuttered. But he called for the ball a lot which I was impressed with. Didn’t shy away from it. He will improve, he positioned himself well and at times it was the pass he received which let him down.
I reckon the pack could be slightly improved with Gosiewski on the bench instead of Brown. I thought he was really good in the trial against Cronulla. You also have Perrett to get back to full fitness knocking on the door. The pack is very good, despite not being rated by anyone.
8:38pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:38pm | ! Report
Fair call eJ. I’ll admit, I completely forgot about Perrett.
While I agree the defence already looks better on that edge, you can’t win if you can’t score. I think Croker needs to improve what he does with the ball ten-fold if he wants to keep that spot.
8:06pm
Hard Yards said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Complete fraud from the start this game. The Knights aren’t getting the 2 points are they? They should go to the NRL.
8:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:06pm | ! Report
8:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:05pm | ! Report
8:07pm
Emcie said | 8:07pm | ! Report
Manly had opportunites to win it, but geez, the knights enjoyed a lot of territory they didn’ earn…
Also, 2 from 2! common cowboys!
8:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:04pm | ! Report
FULLTIME
The Knights swing it back to Pearce who decides not to take it on the first, sending Ese’ese forward. On the second, it goes back to a more settled Pearce and he hits the drop goal from about 15 out and directly in front.
Just over 90 seconds from what would have been a draw – frankly, what the game deserved – Pearce hits it and hands the Knights two competition points to start the 2018 season with a bang. 23,000 fans are loving it in Newcastle.
Newcastle Knights 19
Manly Sea Eagles 18
8:04pm
Tom G said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Totally orchestrated result.. sorry NRL you need to be more subtle
11:10pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 11:10pm | ! Report
Just so I’m clear, in the final minutes of regulation the referee blew a penalty for Manly that gave them the two points to take the match to extra time, and you think the result was orchestrated?
You’re kidding yourself.
8:04pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Not surprised it came down to Newcastle getting away with a push in the back. Fits the narrative of the rest of the match perfectly.
11:06pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 11:06pm | ! Report
Hahahahahahahahahaha.
Reading some of your posts Joel. So much salt mate!
8:04pm
Hard Yards said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Manly are playing two teams tonight.