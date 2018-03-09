 

Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles Highlights: NRL live scores, blog

Scott Pryde Roar Guru
 

By , 9 Mar 2018 Scott Pryde is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

216 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Knights vs Sea Eagles

    NRL, 9 March, 2018
    McDonald Jones Stadium
    Fulltime - Knights 19, Sea Eagles 18
    Knights   Sea Eagles
    19 FINAL SCORE 18
    3 TRIES 3
    3 CONVERSION KICKS 2
    0 PENALTY GOALS 1
    1 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Adam Gee
    Touch judges: Kasey Badger & Phil Henderson
    Video Referee: Henry Peranara

    A new-look Newcastle Knights side will look to start the season on a high when they host an unpredictable Manly Sea Eagles in Round 1. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEDT).

    The Knights have recruited heavily over the off-season as they attempt to reverse a run of three straight wooden spoons.

    It’s an entirely new spine for the club, although last year’s stand out Brock Lamb still buys himself a bench spot.

    Mitchell Pearce headlines the road forward, joined by former Roosters teammate Connor Watson in the halves, while exciting youngster Kalyn Ponga will line-up at fullback.

    Slade Griffin has been named to play at hooker, with Danny Levi on an extended bench. Add to that the addition of Aidan Guerra, Jacob Lillyman and Herman Ese’ese up front and it’s not hard to see why Newcastle fans think this year will be positive.

    In Nathan Brown’s 200th match in charge of an NRL club, his charges will look to overthrow a Manly side who made the top eight in 2017, but were bundled out of the finals at the first hurdle.

    The Sea Eagles played a strong style of footy in 2017, led around by Daly Cherry-Evans and Blake Green. The duo complemented each other wonderfully in the halves and alongside Jake and Tom Trbojevic, the team flourished.

    Green has left the club for 2018 though, with Lachlan Croker expected to fill his boots. It’s not going to be an easy role and the extra responsibility, which at times has stumped Cherry-Evans over the years, will need to be picked up by the Queensland half.

    Joel Thompson also joins the club, in the second row, creating selection headaches for coach Trent Barrett. Frank Winterstein, who has been benched, and Curtis Sironen were two of the Sea Eagles’ best last year.

    Still, their defence was good for a vast majority of 2017 and they were solid in attack. If they can maintain those levels, there is no reason they won’t be aiming for the same or higher in this campaign.

    The Knights present a banana skin-type game though. It’s hard to predict what to get from them first up with so many new combinations, but if Pearce and Ponga can combine, then this is going to go to the wire.

    Prediction
    I can’t bring myself to tip the Knights. They have plenty of new recruits and the season won’t be nearly as painful, but starting with a win might be a stretch against a Manly side who still have Cherry-Evans and the Trbojevic brothers.

    Sea Eagles by 8.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 1 clash from 6pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.

    One of the mainstays of The Roar, Scott Pryde has written over 1,100 articles covering everything from rugby league to basketball, from tennis to cricket. You can follow him on Twitter @sk_pryde.

    Roarers, we've made some big upgrades to The Roar recently. If you notice any areas of the site not working as expected, please get in contact with us and let us know.

    If you could choose from any and every NRL player in the competition, who would you pick in your rugby league dream team? Let us know with our team picker right here, and be sure to share it with all your league-loving mates.

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (216)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • 10:16pm
      Forty Twenty said | 10:16pm | ! Report

      Too many mistakes from Manly which is what I feared before the game. Knights did well and kept going all game. I’ve heard a few punters wondering why the Knights are paying big money for Ponga because he hasn’t played many games but it’s worth the risk on some young players.

      If they waited until he plays 50 games for the Cows then it’s too late. Tafua, Marty T and Jake T were really good and Brian Kelly also along with Shaun Lane.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:06pm
      eagleJack said | 8:06pm | ! Report

      Well done to Newcastle. Good for the town

      Plenty to like from Manly. Big men made good metres. Halves worked well. Just need to clean up the errors

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        8:07pm
        Joel Erickson said | 8:07pm | ! Report

        Come on eJ, rip in. You watched the same match as the rest of us.

        Reply
        • Roar Guru

          8:09pm
          eagleJack said | 8:09pm | ! Report

          Yeah mate Im annoyed. Refs weren’t consistent in the slightest. But it’s Rd 1, and Manly rolled up the field pretty easily. They just need to cut down on the errors. Plenty of heart in the team. They worked hard for each other

          Reply
          • Roar Guru

            8:10pm
            Joel Erickson said | 8:10pm | ! Report

            I agree with everything you’re saying, which makes the fact we lost even worse. You just know we’ll miss the finals by two points now.

            Reply
            • Roar Guru

              8:12pm
              Emcie said | 8:12pm | ! Report

              You guys’ll be up there

              Reply
            • Roar Guru

              8:13pm
              eagleJack said | 8:13pm | ! Report

              Maybe. But I reckon we’ll get some calls go our way that we don’t deserve over the 26 rounds.

              Manly are a well rounded team. Get Walker back out there, and they have strike right across the park. It’s the best pack I’ve seen for us in a long. long time.

              Reply
              • Roar Guru

                8:17pm
                Joel Erickson said | 8:17pm | ! Report

                That match won’t be made up for until we get 27 undeserved calls go our way.

                The pack does look very good, but I’m still not sold on the left edge. Thompson is probably an upgrade over Winterstein, but is it enough to warrant the signing?

                I fear Walker will have lost a little pace and explosiveness. That was a horrible injury, would have just about been career ending in a previous era. Still, any version of Walker is better than Matthew Wright.

                Croker looked a little unsure of himself at times. Not saying Tom Wright would be the better option, but if Croker is still playing like that in five or six weeks time, there’s no harm in giving him a go.

              • Roar Guru

                8:26pm
                eagleJack said | 8:26pm | ! Report

                Thompson is a great signing. That left edge defence improved significantly. Croker a massive upgrade to Green in that area. But, yeah, in attack he stuttered. But he called for the ball a lot which I was impressed with. Didn’t shy away from it. He will improve, he positioned himself well and at times it was the pass he received which let him down.

                I reckon the pack could be slightly improved with Gosiewski on the bench instead of Brown. I thought he was really good in the trial against Cronulla. You also have Perrett to get back to full fitness knocking on the door. The pack is very good, despite not being rated by anyone.

              • Roar Guru

                8:38pm
                Joel Erickson said | 8:38pm | ! Report

                Fair call eJ. I’ll admit, I completely forgot about Perrett.

                While I agree the defence already looks better on that edge, you can’t win if you can’t score. I think Croker needs to improve what he does with the ball ten-fold if he wants to keep that spot.

    • Roar Rookie

      8:06pm
      Hard Yards said | 8:06pm | ! Report

      Complete fraud from the start this game. The Knights aren’t getting the 2 points are they? They should go to the NRL.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:06pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:06pm | ! Report

      Thanks for joining me for this one. Hopefully you enjoyed the call.

      I’m going to be off to start the next match between the Cowboys and Sharks, which you can check out here before Tom English takes that one over from me in about ten minutes. I’ll be back for Game 2 of the NBL semi-finals between the Perth Wildcats and Adelaide 36ers at 9:30pm (AEDT) tonight otherwise.

      Bye for now.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:05pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:05pm | ! Report

      Thoughts Roarers?

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        8:07pm
        Emcie said | 8:07pm | ! Report

        Manly had opportunites to win it, but geez, the knights enjoyed a lot of territory they didn’ earn…

        Also, 2 from 2! common cowboys!

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:04pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:04pm | ! Report

      FULLTIME
      The Knights swing it back to Pearce who decides not to take it on the first, sending Ese’ese forward. On the second, it goes back to a more settled Pearce and he hits the drop goal from about 15 out and directly in front.

      Just over 90 seconds from what would have been a draw – frankly, what the game deserved – Pearce hits it and hands the Knights two competition points to start the 2018 season with a bang. 23,000 fans are loving it in Newcastle.

      Newcastle Knights 19
      Manly Sea Eagles 18

      Reply

    • 8:04pm
      Tom G said | 8:04pm | ! Report

      Totally orchestrated result.. sorry NRL you need to be more subtle

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        11:10pm
        Karlo Tychsen said | 11:10pm | ! Report

        Just so I’m clear, in the final minutes of regulation the referee blew a penalty for Manly that gave them the two points to take the match to extra time, and you think the result was orchestrated?

        You’re kidding yourself.

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:04pm
      Joel Erickson said | 8:04pm | ! Report

      Not surprised it came down to Newcastle getting away with a push in the back. Fits the narrative of the rest of the match perfectly.

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        11:06pm
        Karlo Tychsen said | 11:06pm | ! Report

        Hahahahahahahahahaha.

        Reading some of your posts Joel. So much salt mate!

        Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      8:04pm
      Hard Yards said | 8:04pm | ! Report

      Manly are playing two teams tonight.

      Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion