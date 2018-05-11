Cowboys face axe after falling to Tigers

North Queensland coach Paul Green has threatened to swing the axe following his side’s 20-12 NRL loss to the West Tigers.
After a tumultuous week marked by off-field dramas, the Cowboys were given a reality check by the Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night.
Prop Scott Bolton lined up for the Cowboys just four days after being charged with indecent assault following an alleged incident at a Bondi bar.
The loss to the Tigers only intensified their problems after recording just two wins in their last nine starts.
And Green hinted he could ring in changes for next Saturday’s clash with South Sydney.
“At some point you’ve got to get something happening and you can’t just keep rolling out the same people and say ‘let’s hope we win this week’,” Green said.
“You’ve got to get something sparked.”
The Cowboys only stayed in the game because of two fortunate tries.
First the Tigers allowed a Johnathan Thurston bomb to bounce and Shaun Fensom shovelled it onto Te Maire Martin to make it 8-6 in the Tigers’ favour at the break.
After the resumption, the home side were once again threatening to run away with it when Antonio Winterstein copped a lucky deflection off a Benji Marshall grubber and raced away.
However, the Cowboys were otherwise ordinary and questions are being asked about whether the likes of Coen Hess and Matt Scott deserve places in the Queensland State of Origin team.
Former Queensland Origin representative and centre Justin O’Neill will also be lucky to retain his spot after making five errors.
The Tigers held onto the ball for just six of 16 sets in the second-half compared with the Tigers’ 20 from 21 completion rate.
“We put a lot of energy into playing really well tonight and we were probably in too much of a hurry,” Green said.
“We’d see an opportunity and we’d try a bit too hard.”
Green praised Bolton for his ability to put aside what had been a difficult week.
“I thought he handled it really well,” Green said.
“I was really proud of the team and the way they rallied around him and I thought he handled it well tonight.
“It’s been a tough week for him personally.”
May 11th 2018 @ 8:26am
jimmmy said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:26am | ! Report
It’s time to shake things up for sure and certain. We are off in a big way. Going through the motions will not win RL games. The Tigers ran harder, tackled harder and were smarter. And good luck to them as well.
Green needs to make some changes in the team and then CHANGE his game plan. Keep doing the same things and strangely you get the same results. The team has become complacent . It has been so settled for a long long time . Some fear of being dropped is needed to sharpen them up.
We don’t have a dominant forward pack atm yet we play like we still do. Let’s get ready for next year cause I think his one has gone.
May 11th 2018 @ 9:50am
Jarryd said | May 11th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
I thought our forwards were really good last night. Both sides have good packs but I would have given the nod to the Cows slightly. Taumalolo played big minutes, Scott was solid, Jensen was good off the bench again and Bolton had a nice game considering the week he had. The halves and outside backs were blown off the park though, O’neill and Winterstein look ready retire.
Once this season is done for the Cows, which won’t be too far away, I’d give Morgs the rest of the year off. The poor attack is one thing but his defence has been awful. He’s clearly not right, he can’t move laterally and just ends up throwing out an arm and getting brushed off. Give Martin the starting spot and get him out of that bench role that he clearly can’t play.
The decision to prioritise Coote over Ponga has hurt, he offers nothing bringing the ball back to start off the set. I’m pretty sure they’re on similar money as well.
May 11th 2018 @ 10:53am
RandyM said | May 11th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
I’ve said it before but the cowboys 1-5 are the slowest outside backs in the comp, easily. Feldt is the only one who would make another first grade side. Coote is a classy player but he is not what the cowboys needs at the moment. They desperately need someone strong and super quick that can shoot up the middle onto a JT pass or kick.
May 11th 2018 @ 2:16pm
Don said | May 11th 2018 @ 2:16pm | ! Report
I agree that the Cowboys backs lack pace.
However, the guy who is most missed at present is also another slow poke – Kane
Linnett.
His defence and kick chase kept one side of the park safe.
May 11th 2018 @ 2:23pm
Davico said | May 11th 2018 @ 2:23pm | ! Report
You gave the nod to the Cows forwards? Seriously? Tigers should have put 40 on last night. Tigers were making easy work of it up the middle
May 11th 2018 @ 11:28am
Con Scortis said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
Hi jimmy. can you please ask Greeny to hold off on making any changes until after next weekend so that the Rabbitohs can not up another win?
May 11th 2018 @ 8:40am
Nat said | May 11th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
So he should. Their left side has been terrible. Winterstein has bad reads in D and poor decisions in attack, I think he needs a break with the BlackHawks. O’Neil hasn’t been anywhere near form either but I’m not sure a complete new combo is right thing to do. Hess has more impact off the bench than playing 80. They’ve got good young fellas in the wings so it might be time.
May 11th 2018 @ 9:16am
Rellum said | May 11th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Green has always struct me as a coach obsessed with size. He has a simple, conservative game plan based around a big forward pack and big 3/4’s and relies on JT to create things. Guys like Pongia and Mosby were never really going to get a run even if they deserved it.
That is why I have happy the Broncs didn’t sign Green.
May 11th 2018 @ 10:01am
3 recalcitrant monkeys said | May 11th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Mostly agree here accept he values experience over talent which really goes against the clubs ethos of providing a vehicle for local players to enter the NRL . But surely our loyal cowboy coach will have to pull the trigger now so even though the pride cannot complete a set and the cutters are languishing near the bottom of the Q cup ladder , squad players will come into contention
Shaun Hudson, Enari Tuala , Frank Molo and Jake Clifford will all be training well this week you would think.
May 11th 2018 @ 10:13am
Nat said | May 11th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
Linnett is another big body but at least he runs straight, still another 3 weeks away. Hampton is the only one with any pace so teams have worked out to compress their defence in to combat their big pack knowing they can spread quickly when they move the ball wide. Tuala and/or Gideon Mosby would create a threat they don’t have ATM. Possibly Morgan to FB and Martin starts as well.
May 11th 2018 @ 10:21am
3 recalcitrant monkeys said | May 11th 2018 @ 10:21am | ! Report
I think Gella Mosby missed the prides last game as well as the start of the year so he might not be up to scratch . Morgan to fullback is not out of the question .injury has put an end to carlin Andersons push for a start though his ball security has been attrotios this year .
May 11th 2018 @ 10:41am
Rellum said | May 11th 2018 @ 10:41am | ! Report
Is he injured or just showing a lack of application?
May 11th 2018 @ 11:41am
3 recalcitrant monkeys said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
Not sure Rellum but he played 1 game at fullback then wasn’t listed the next. But his defence isn’t up to NRL standard yet. Last thing the cowboys need atm is a defensive weakness.
May 11th 2018 @ 9:51am
kk said | May 11th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
I totally agree with Jimmmy ,Nat and Rellum. Mr Green’s luck may have evaporated.
No team can carry three of its main players to be way out of form at the same time.
O’Neill, Scott and Hess delivered the worst games of their careers with Morgan not
far behind. There may be some desperate relief in getting the ‘bad’t over in one game.
Had the Cowboys pulled that game out of the fire it would have been a travesty of
justice. Kyle Feldt worked his guts out. He remains my favourite Cowboy.
Meanwhile the Knights keep on smiling.
May 11th 2018 @ 10:29am
Nat said | May 11th 2018 @ 10:29am | ! Report
Sink that boot in kk. I was harsh on Ponga last yr but he seems cheap now. Turns out Hess made 42 tackles last night so no wonder he disappeared in attack. Cooper has made living running off JT but he’s ave -70m this year (64m last night). He needs to get to work or get off.
May 11th 2018 @ 11:06am
kk said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:06am | ! Report
Nat, I am not putting the boot in. I have tipped them to win in eight of their
games including last night. My pocket is lighter because of support on four
occasions, all made with eyes wide open, no regrets.
I regard the Cowboys (and Warriors) as vital elements in the success of
Rugby League.
When the Knights signed Ponga my only comment was “I hope they put
a good pack in front him” I could never understand why the Cowboys
re-signed Coote. Nothing against the guy personally. What I had seen of
Ponga up to that time indicated he was the better choice.
May 11th 2018 @ 11:53am
Nat said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
I know mate, just stirring. I’m a bit lighter on them too. Every time I jump back on they don’t show up.
May 11th 2018 @ 12:25pm
kk said | May 11th 2018 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
On the other side of the coin I look forward to R15 & R22 for
WT17 v Raiders17. Packer v Papalii. Fonua v Rapana.
Impressed with Alex Twal. Improving by the minute.
May 11th 2018 @ 11:21am
3 recalcitrant monkeys said | May 11th 2018 @ 11:21am | ! Report
Its actually a credit to Hess because he does tuff yards by being predictably turned inside to a set defensive line .The attacking coaches are “taking the piss” to use the phrase of the week if this is the best they can come up with for one of the most attacking second rowers in the game . More can be said about the stale state of the offence . Not playing what’s in front of them whilst adearing to a robotic game plan is not playing footy from my perspective .
May 11th 2018 @ 12:18pm
Albo said | May 11th 2018 @ 12:18pm | ! Report
With the return of Packer & Lawrence and the Cowboys awful record at Leichhardt, the Tigers were surely the bet of the round last night. The score flattered the Cowboys thanks to a couple of freakish bounces of the ball, as it did the week before against the Panthers , where 20 minutes of awful Panthers defence was enough for the Cows to grab the win. It distorted the truth about their form. Basically nothing has changed all season. Their pack has not been able to dominate any opposition pack this season despite a few big metre games from Taumololo. He was well contained last night by a workman like Tigers pack. The rest of the pack are well out of form and some new blood must surely be injected. Scott is struggling, Cooper & Lowe are doing nothing , Hess has had one good game this year, Bolton has done nothing. All this creates pressure on the halves to create something whilst under defensive onslaught. JT is slowing down and is getting hammered in most games, and last night he had his usual shocker at Leichhardt ( all of 15 Supercoach points !) . Morgan is struggling and Brooks ran rings around him last night. The outside backs offer no concern to opposition sides except for Feldt’s kick offs, where he is getting plenty of practise ! Unless their forwards can start to dominate their whole game plan is stymied and I can’t see them going anywhere this year without some major changes of new blood into the side.
May 11th 2018 @ 12:31pm
kk said | May 11th 2018 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
Precise, accurate with just the right dose of Albo humour. .
May 11th 2018 @ 12:53pm
steveng said | May 11th 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
Hi Albo, ‘Bolton has done nothing’ yes he has , he’s had a good time at the Bondi hotel, that’s about the only thing that he and the Cows have done, this week! The Cows were very lucky to beat the panthers, last week. This game, the real score should have been at least 12-18 points more added onto the Tigers score. For me, Cooper and Hess are not doing much especially when JT, Bolton, Scott are all getting old and they are not contributing as much as they did and should to the Cows attack, Greens game plan is getting ancient (like Mage was at Souths) with his persistent big forwards and their , one up carry attack and its not working, Green should either ‘shapes up or ships out’ and give another bloke a go, in coaching the Cows. That is my assessment of the Cows in 2018.
May 11th 2018 @ 1:16pm
jimmmy said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
Albo you are 100 percent correct . Our game plan for a long time has been to surge when we have our dominant forwards on the field ( JT 13, Scott and Tamau or now Hess).
We have dominated only once this year though. . I thought we were all over the Panthers . JT 13 ran for over 200m, Scott was damaging etc. This week and in most other games this year we have either broken even or been beaten in the pack.
We have to accept we don’t have the dominant pack of the comp anymore.
So we NEED a new plan and we need it quickly. If we continue to play one out footy, predictable block plays, and rely only on JT 13 and Luck then we are doomed . Change tack next week, I don’t care if we lose by 20 but I want to see our attack change now.
May 11th 2018 @ 12:44pm
Hugh Jarse said | May 11th 2018 @ 12:44pm | ! Report
disclaimer: I’m a tigers supporter.
Am I on my own in thinking that Thurston must be carrying an injury?
Almost every tackle he attempted last night was around the shoulders or higher, and he seemed reluctant to put his shoulder into his defensive work.
He also doesn’t seem to be covering as much ground laterally as he usually would.
Champions don’t forget how to play, and Thurston has always been a competitor.
It’s the only explanation I can think of.
Hopefully, the Cowboys can turn things around. I still want to watch them do well.
May 11th 2018 @ 1:53pm
Albo said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:53pm | ! Report
In traffic Thurston regularly attacks the ball or the ball carrying arm looking for a strip or an error ( hence the two strip penalties last night). But he is slowing down and getting bumped off more regularly these days . He is probably carrying other niggles due to the punishment his body has taken over the past decade or more. He’s just getting old, he’s built like a two iron, and is getting regularly belted by defences. He needs more support from others now, to be anywhere near as effective as in recent years and that support has been lacking .
May 11th 2018 @ 1:03pm
Kurt S said | May 11th 2018 @ 1:03pm | ! Report
The Tigers are really showing an energy. Benji Marshall is showing the passion of his youth with the mentality of his experience. He isn’t always on song, but he is doing good things for the Bumble Bees. His firstkick into the in-goal really put Cowboys on the backfoot and it never really changed from there.
Thurston has no time or space and as others have said, that is due to a lack of go forward in the engine room. His ‘show and go’ is not in the kit bag at the moment. And the whole team’s ball handling is woeful.
It was almost one year ago Neilson’s origin career was ended and it looks like it might be time for his first grade career to come to an end, or at least a hiatus until he finds some soft hands, some defense and some attacking punch.
Cowboys look very lethargic, out of step and are playing without that will and desire they have had for the last few seasons. The playing group used to dig deep and play for each other always backing themselves to wait for the tide to turn when they were under pressure. They knew they had the strike power to get back in the game when they received possession.
Now, they look pedestrian and and stilted with the ball and if they can’t even play for themsleves at the moment, what hope do they have to play for each other?
Having said that, a little bit of momentum will go a long way. Unfortunately Cows have the Coachwood and Mertle at home followed by the Storm. So the best chance to get back on track will be against Manly and then the Eels away. If they can’t get a roll on by then, they can almost certainly kiss this season goodbye and if that is the case, it might be in Green’s best interest to start blooding a bit of youth from the bench or even the run on side.