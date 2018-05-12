Roosters rout Warriors 32-0

The Roosters have consolidated their top eight spot, scoring five unanswered tries to beat the Warriors 32-0 at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The Warriors were without both Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke, but put in a performance that will have disappointed their fans.

The match was an arm wrestle for much of the first half, with both teams being willing in defence but also guilty of some poor handling. The handling issues continued for the Warriors throughout the match, allowing the Roosters to dominate possession.

The Roosters also outmuscled the Warriors in defence, with Dylan Napa and Jared Waerea-Hargeaves leading the way.

The tri-colours scored their first try in the 29th minute when Cooper Cronk put Ryan Matterson through a gap to score from close range.

They scored their second try just two minutes before half-time with some quick hands down the left edge to put winger Joseph Manu over in the corner.

Latrell Mitchell nailed the sideline conversion to give the Roosters a handy 14-0 half-time lead.

A Warriors handling error in the first set of the second half gifted the Roosters good field position, and they capitalised by spinning the ball wide for Blake Ferguson to score in the 42nd minute.

They were in again five minutes later, after Luke Keary threw a dummy to break open the Warriors defence before putting James Tedesco over for this first try as a Rooster.

Backrower Isaac Liu score the Roosters final try with three minutes to go, charging through some fairly soft line defence.

This match was only the third loss for the Warriors this season, but coach Stephen Kearney will be disappointed with their performance today.