NRL team of the week Round 10

The NRL celebrated Indigenous Round in style with the game’s best Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Maori talent on display.

The Roosters and Rabbitohs both shook up the competition defeating competition trendsetters the Warriors and Dragons while the Storm and Panthers also impressed and the Bulldogs scraped off the bottom of the ladder.

Here is the NRL team of the week for Round 10.

Fullback: Valentine Holmes (Cronulla Sharks)

Valentine Holmes took centre stage for Cronulla, snatching a win for the visitors with some attacking brilliance in the nation’s capital. The fullback scored two tries and set up another for Sosaia Feki with an unrivalled 332 running metres from 15 touches.

Wing: Sosaia Feki (Cronulla Sharks)

Sosaia Feki scored a try in the Sharks’ win over the Raiders and could have had another only to drop the ball over the line. He combined well with Valentine Holmes with five tackle busts for the afternoon as he settles into the Cronulla backline.

Centre: Dale Copley (Gold Coast Titans)

Copley turned back the clock in the Brisbane double-header, playing a pivotal part in the Titans’ attack. He combined well with Phillip Sami making eight tackle busts and scoring a try of his own in the Gold Coast’s loss at the hands of Melbourne.

Centre: Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers)

Fonua was unstoppable on Thursday night against the Cowboys, gaining redemption after nearly being dropped early in the week. The Tongan international continued his impressive form since being promoted from the Western Suburbs Magpies with 230 running metres and a solid five tackle busts. He also provided a helping hand on defence, being the second man in on a number of occasions.

Wing: Blake Ferguson (Sydney Roosters)

Ferguson worked well out wide for the tricolours scoring a try and making five tackle busts against the Warriors. He has kept his name alive at the Origin selection table with a strong performance in attack, amassing 214 metres while also putting in ten tackles on defence and keeping the Warriors at bay out wide.

Five-Eighth: Tyrone Peachey (Penrith Panthers)

Peachey played a key role in the Panthers’ emphatic victory over the Knights in the Hunter. The utility laid the platform alongside James Maloney scoring a try and setting up another while also making some strong runs in attack with eight tackle breaks and 155 metres gained.

Halfback: Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

Mitchell Moses came close to leading the Eels to victory over the Bulldogs on Friday night displaying great control through his kicking game while he impressed in defence with 21 tackles and on attack. He evaded Canterbury’s defence on numerous occasions, scoring a try and helping the left side to fire early on by exposing Marcelo Montoya on the flank.

Prop: Andrew Fifita (Cronulla Sharks)

Fifita teased the Raiders with a huge performance up front. The Tongan international made 51 tackles on defence and ran for a huge 175 metres in attack, busting six tackles and playing four offloads while also nearly hulking his way over the line late in the game.

Hooker: Apisai Koroisau (Manly Sea Eagles)

The Fijian international sparked the Sea Eagles’ attack as they shocked the Broncos in Brisbane. Koroisau was elusive out of dummy-half, burrowing over for a try and making six tackle busts as well as 42 tackles during Manly’s much-needed win.

Prop: James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Graham maintained the aggression in the middle of the park for the Red V in their loss to a spirited South Sydney side. The English firebrand led the way for the Dragons’ pack gaining 141 metres from 14 hit-ups and two tackle busts while also contributing 37 tackles on defence.

Back row: Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons)

The tables were turned as the Dragons went down valiantly to the Rabbitohs but Tyson Frizell refused to give up, pouncing on every opportunity in attack. He galloped for two tries, including a length-of-the-field effort after outpacing Dane Gagai. Frizell made 33 tackles in defence as well as five tackle busts on attack.

Back row: Angus Crichton (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Crichton was just as good as his opposite number, reinvigorating the cardinal and myrtle after running for 196 metres with six tackle busts, two line breaks and a try. He controlled the edge alongside Sam Burgess, making 41 tackles.

Lock forward: Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

The Sea Eagles turned themselves around after a disappointing start to 2018 with Jake Trbojevic leading the way through the middle. The lock forward ran for 199 metres, bagging two tries and making 44 tackles on defence.

Interchange: Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Munster was the star of the show for the Storm, taking the spotlight off Billy Slater and Cameron Smith. He sent Curtis Scott over on the left edge before going over on his own, making five tackle busts and 19 tackles during Melbourne’s win over the Titans.

Interchange: Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Although the Raiders fell victim to an outstanding Sharks outfit, Joseph Tapine was one of the standout players on Sunday afternoon as he sparked the green machine in both attack and on defence. The Kiwi international ran for 103 metres from eight runs, making seven tackle busts and also contributed a herculean 41 tackles.

Interchange: Peni Terepo (Parramatta Eels)

Terepo was quiet but resilient for Parramatta in Friday night’s rivalry match against the Bulldogs. He made some hard runs with 126 metres gained as well as four tackle busts while making 26 tackles and taking charge of the Eels’ pack after the experienced Beau Scott came from the field early in the match.

Interchange: Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Penrith Panthers)

With the Panthers’ stocks up front dwindling, Campbell-Gillard stepped up by putting in the hard yards up front. He ran for 127 metres with 26 tackles, two tackle busts and a try against the Knights.