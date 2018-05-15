Preliminary squads named for FIFA World Cup

Berlin Soccer’s World Cup has begun to take shape as coaches submitted provisional tournament squads to governing body FIFA.

Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, South Korea, Iran, Croatia, Denmark and Nigeria were among the World Cup teams to announce their provisional squads on deadline day for coaches to provide a list of up to 35 players.

Other sides, including world champions Germany, were expected to announce their preliminary list of players on Tuesday.

Coaches then have until June 4 to name their final 23-man squads.

There were no surprises in the first squad announcement, which included Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah in Egypt’s 29-man provisional squad.

Egypt’s Argentinian coach Hector Cuper also named four goalkeepers, including 45-year-old Essam El-Hadary of Saudi club Al-Taawoun.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury, is also included.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has picked star footballer Lionel Messi to lead his 35-man provisional squad.

Sampaoli picked only nine players who were present at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when Argentina lost in the final against Germany.

Star striker Neymar is expected to lead Brazil despite a nagging foot injury from February, while coach Tite passed over defender Rafinha from Bayern Munich for the provisional team, taking right back Fagner from Corinthians and Danilo from Manchester City instead.

Iran’s Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz and Denmark’s Age Hareide both chose to submit the maximum permitted 35 players.

As expected, Denmark’s squad to take on a group that includes the Socceroos contains Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, who stood out in the qualification campaign, and seasoned players such as Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer and FC Copenhagen midfielder William Kvist.

Three surprise newcomers were Cardiff City forward Kenneth Zohore, FC Copenhagen winger Robert Skov and midfielder Mathias Jensen of Denmark’s FC Nordsjaelland.

South Korea coach Shin Tae Yong also named three uncapped players in winger Lee Seung Woo of Hellas Verona, midfielder Moon Seon Min of Incheon United and defender Oh Ban Suk of Jeju United.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic submitted 32 players, also including three newcomers.

Hajduk Split goalkeeper Karlo Letica, Red Bull Salzburg’s Duje Caleta-Car and Dinamo Zagreb’s Borna Sosa are the new call-ups.

Nigeria’s German coach Gernot Rohr named 30 players under 31-year-old captain John Obi Mikel, who left Chelsea last summer after 11 years for Chinese side Tianjin Teda.