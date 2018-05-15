Trent Hodkinson puts pen to paper with Sea Eagles

Trent Hodkinson’s NRL return to Manly as the answer to their five-eighth woes is complete, with the Sea Eagles signing him until the end of 2019.

A day after being released by Cronulla, Hodkinson had his Sea Eagles contract registered on Tuesday by the NRL, freeing him to face Melbourne on Saturday night if named.

It will represent a return to the club where Hodkinson debuted in 2010. He had been then-coach Des Hasler’s preferred halfback choice over Daly Cherry-Evans when Matt Orford left the club.

He had since won a State of Origin series for NSW and played for Canterbury and Newcastle, before heading to the Sharks last summer over the salary-cap clouded Sea Eagles.

The latest move will allow Hodkinson to fill injured five-eighth Lachlan Croker’s jersey for the rest of the season, giving Cherry-Evans an experienced halves partner and allowing Dylan Walker’s return to the centres.

“Cherry’s a great talent,” Hodkinson said.

“He has been for a long time and his stronger attribute is running.

“Hopefully, I can alleviate some pressure from Cherry and use my organisational skills to help him out, so he can be comfortable in his own game and go back to what he does best which is running.”

Hodkinson’s acquisition will come as a welcome relief to coach Trent Barrett, with the injury crisis deepening at the club.

Young forward Taniela Paseka will join six others in Manly’s casualty ward for at least the next four weeks. Scans have revealed a high ankle sprain from Saturday’s win over Brisbane.