Eels stand down Kenny Edwards

Parramatta have stood down second-rower Kenny Edwards indefinitely as an internal club investigation into a charge of driving on a suspended licence continues.

Edwards didn’t train with the Eels on Tuesday and was not named by the club in their 21-man squad to face the Warriors on Friday night.

Edwards’ case appeared before Fairfield Local Court on Tuesday, where his lawyer told the court he expected him to plead guilty to the charge.

“After further developments today, the club has decided to stand down Kenny Edwards indefinitely until the internal investigation has been completed,” the Eels said in a statement.

“The club will continue to provide welfare assistance to Kenny and his family through this time.”

Edwards, 28, did not appear in court on Tuesday when his lawyer, Andrew O’Brien, asked to have the case adjourned until July 10.

O’Brien told the court his client was enrolled in a traffic offender intervention program.

He said he’d only just seen the police facts and was yet to receive instructions from Edwards, but anticipated a plea of guilty.

Edwards’ troubles at the Eels go beyond just the initial charge on April 19.

The back-rower failed to notify the club until last Friday, more than two weeks after the event.

He was also suspended for seven games last year and fined $60,000 over a domestic-violence related assault after he admitted to spraying his ex-partner with water and pouring alcohol over her head in December 2016.

Previously, he had missed the entire 2015 season for taking a drug test on behalf of teammate Kaysa Pritchard, while he has also parted ways with St George Illawarra and Manly in the past over behavioural matters.

Edwards has played all 10 games for the Eels this year, and has been a cornerstone of their bench and back row over the past two seasons.

“Kenny is really good to have around the team,” halfback Mitchell Moses said.

“He brings a lot of energy around the club and that’s what you want around your team.

“I think he’s been pretty good for us. He’s been coming off the bench and bringing a lot of good energy and changing the game for us at times.”