GWS Giants vs Richmond Tigers: AFL highlights, live scores, blog

The GWS Giants risk ending their finals hopes on Saturday night against the top-of-the-table Richmond Tigers at Spotless Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and blog of the encounter, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

The Tigers have won the last two encounters between these two sides but have not beaten the Giants outside of Melbourne since Round 10, 2014. Richmond is undoubtedly the premiership favourites but is yet to win outside Victoria in 2018.

The last time the Giants met Richmond was in last years preliminary final. The Tigers put on a clinical display in the second half, turning a slim one-point half-time lead into a comfortable 36-point victory.

Daniel Rioli starred up-forward with four goals, while Trent Cotchin had 17 contested possessions in the midfield.

Richmond regains defenders; Bachar Houli and Nick Vlastuin to their side, strengthening an already stingy defence. Richmond also brings back small-forward Shai Bolton for his third game of the year.

Toby Greene plays his first game for the Giants since Round 5. The half-forward is a massive inclusion given Jeremy Cameron and Jonathan Patton’s exclusion through suspension and injury.

Adam Kennedy will also play his first game since Round 6 last year when he had to undergo an ACL reconstruction. Jacob Hopper returns to the side after missing last week with calf tightness.

Last week the Giants travelled to the Perth and lost against an undermanned West Coast by 11-points. GWS uncharacteristically lost the clearance count for the first time since round 11.

Lachie Whitfield was their best, with 28 touches coming off the half-back flank.

The Tigers despatched of the Adelaide Crows at the MCG by 47 points. Richmond was clinical recording 67 inside 50s to Adelaide’s 45. Dusty Martin displayed some of his mesmerising best, with 30 disposals, two goals, and nine inside 50s.

Player to watch: Toby Greene. The polarising forward has been a notable loss for the Giants since his foot injury in Round 5.

His immense forward pressure and creativity were crucial to the Giants success over the past two years. He will undoubtedly be rusty, but his inclusion could spur the Giants to a season-defining win.

Join The Roar for live scores and blog of the match between the GWS Giants and the Richmond Tigers in Round 17 of the 2018 AFL Season at Spotless Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:25pm AEST.