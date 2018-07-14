GWS Giants vs Richmond Tigers: AFL highlights, live scores, blog

The GWS Giants risk ending their finals hopes on Saturday night against the top-of-the-table Richmond Tigers at Spotless Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and blog of the encounter, starting from 7:25pm AEST.
The Tigers have won the last two encounters between these two sides but have not beaten the Giants outside of Melbourne since Round 10, 2014. Richmond is undoubtedly the premiership favourites but is yet to win outside Victoria in 2018.
The last time the Giants met Richmond was in last years preliminary final. The Tigers put on a clinical display in the second half, turning a slim one-point half-time lead into a comfortable 36-point victory.
Daniel Rioli starred up-forward with four goals, while Trent Cotchin had 17 contested possessions in the midfield.
Richmond regains defenders; Bachar Houli and Nick Vlastuin to their side, strengthening an already stingy defence. Richmond also brings back small-forward Shai Bolton for his third game of the year.
Toby Greene plays his first game for the Giants since Round 5. The half-forward is a massive inclusion given Jeremy Cameron and Jonathan Patton’s exclusion through suspension and injury.
Adam Kennedy will also play his first game since Round 6 last year when he had to undergo an ACL reconstruction. Jacob Hopper returns to the side after missing last week with calf tightness.
Last week the Giants travelled to the Perth and lost against an undermanned West Coast by 11-points. GWS uncharacteristically lost the clearance count for the first time since round 11.
Lachie Whitfield was their best, with 28 touches coming off the half-back flank.
The Tigers despatched of the Adelaide Crows at the MCG by 47 points. Richmond was clinical recording 67 inside 50s to Adelaide’s 45. Dusty Martin displayed some of his mesmerising best, with 30 disposals, two goals, and nine inside 50s.
Player to watch: Toby Greene. The polarising forward has been a notable loss for the Giants since his foot injury in Round 5.
His immense forward pressure and creativity were crucial to the Giants success over the past two years. He will undoubtedly be rusty, but his inclusion could spur the Giants to a season-defining win.
Join The Roar for live scores and blog of the match between the GWS Giants and the Richmond Tigers in Round 17 of the 2018 AFL Season at Spotless Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:25pm AEST.
9:55am
KenoathCarnt said | 9:55am | ! Report
Tigers are home ground bullies. I feel bad for all other teams outside of Melbourne.
9:20am
Angela said | 9:20am | ! Report
‘Dimma’ already moaning about the umpiring – diddums.
Say what you will about Horse, he never does that
1:47am
anon said | 1:47am | ! Report
April last year West Coast were lambasted as flat track bullies after a 11 point loss to Richmond at the MCG.
https://www.perthnow.com.au/sport/afl/west-coast-eagles-labelled-flat-track-bullies-again-after-richmond-loss-ng-e2365375deb679bbeb150454c98fc194
What do you call a premier who goes interstate 4 times and loses every single time?
The fact is Richmond go to water interstate.
If West Coast are flat track bullies because they are a different team interstate, then so is Richmond.
They wouldn’t have won the Grand Final last year if they weren’t gifted home field advantage despite Adelaide being the higher seeded team.
10:54pm
hairy fat man said | 10:54pm | ! Report
A big shout out to Jack, for kicking Dusty’s ball away.
10:32pm
Angela said | 10:32pm | ! Report
An incredibly satisfying result.
12:47am
peter chrisp said | 12:47am | ! Report
Could not agree more great result
10:24pm
Nicholas Richardson said | 10:24pm | ! Report
GWS:
D.Simpson 123
C.Ward 121
H.Shaw 114
T.Taranto 113
L.Whitfield 107
Z.Langdon 106
D.Shiel 100
S.Coniglio 90
N.Haynes 83
J.Kelly 82
P.Davis 81
T.Greene 80
J.Hopper 72
S.Taylor 70
R.Griffen 68
A.Kennedy 64
H.Himmelberg 61
A.Tomlinson 51
B.Daniels 48
R.Lobb 36
S.Reid 27
A.Corr 24
RICH:
D.Martin 110
D.Prestia 97
J.Short 94
T.Nankervis 93
K.Lambert 89
N.Vlastuin 88
A.Rance 88
D.Rioli 86
D.Astbury 85
D.Grimes 84
B.Houli 83
B.Ellis 82
J.Riewoldt 72
S.Edwards 69
S.Grigg 65
T.Cotchin 60
J.Caddy 54
C.Ellis 46
J.Castagna 46
J.Higgins 37
C.Moore 26
S.Bolton 26
10:23pm
Nicholas Richardson said | 10:23pm | ! Report
The GWS Giants have defeated the Tigers at Spotless Stadium by two points on Saturday night.
Tonight, showed just how dangerous the Giants are as a finals contender. Their pressure around the ball was elite and showed just how precise their ball skills could be.
The Giants dominated the first 20 minutes of the game. Leaders Heath Shaw, Callan Ward, and Stephen Coniglio all stood up. The Giants moved the ball with speed and caught the much-fancied Tigers off guard.
The Tigers were able to fight their way back into the contest through terrific rebound out of their defensive 50.
Dylan Grimes stood up for the Tigers in the first period regularly sitting in the hole and limiting the Giants forward surges.
The second period was an arm-wrestle.
The Tigers took control of the game, limiting the ball-movement of the Giants and running with frightening speed when the ball was turned over. Dustin Martin was instrumental up-forward and in the middle, often breaking one or two tackles to put an outside runner into space. T
he Giants had many opportunities to go inside 50, but were inefficient and bombed the ball long, often to an out-number.
The Giants set up the game in the third term. Kicking the only three goals of the quarter, the Giants dominated inside the contest. Callan Ward and Dawson Simpson combined on multiple occasions to quickly thrust the Giants clear of the congestion and deep into their attacking 50.
The Tigers were out-muscled in the third term and had no answers coming out of defence. The Giants pressure limited their effectiveness and caused regular defensive half turnovers.
The Final term was set up as a thriller. Much has been made of how good the Tigers are in the final, and they showed it. Richmond was exhilarating when they had the ball, consistently out-running their GWS opponents. The last few minutes were immensely tight.
With 30 seconds to go, Tim Taranto kicked a behind, which put the Giants seven points in front and surely home. However, Richmond slingshot to the other end and Riewoldt kicked a goal, but GWS held on to record a two-point win.
This performance shows what the Giants are capable of if they sneak into the finals.
10:12pm
Doctor Rotcod said | 10:12pm | ! Report
The premiers played a side who traveled to Perth the week before,to play a tough game against the Eagles.
Richmond brought all they had,apart from accuracy and it wasn’t enough. Maybe it’s the travel?
10:00pm
Joe B said | 10:00pm | ! Report
Richmond are asterisk premiers
10:25pm
Neil from Warrandyte said | 10:25pm | ! Report
Ha ha. If they finish top of the ladder and win the flag how are they asterisk premiers???
10:27pm
Rick Figjam said | 10:27pm | ! Report
I think you need to read what he said again.
1:50am
anon said | 1:50am | ! Report
Last year they finished third then were gifted a home qualifying final against second placed Geelong.
Then gifted a home Grand Final despite being seeded lower and a worse team all year than Adelaide.
Some how though all of that isn’t relevant if it’s a Victorian club.
9:58pm
Matto said | 9:58pm | ! Report
Tigers will be the weakest team to go back to back.
After dogs were the crappiest team to win a premiership.
All symptoms of a super fair competition i guess.
10:03pm
Mattician6x6 said | 10:03pm | ! Report
Don’t worry matto, wce will announce themselves tomorrow with a forty pt win and come final siren in the gf melb will be yellow and blue cause its the eagles land 😉
10:10pm
Matto said | 10:10pm | ! Report
Would be stoked if they can add beating pies at the mcg to an already good season.
Can’t say I’m as confident as before we played these pretenders in rd9 tho.
If darling and jk can find form before then a blue and yellow Melbourne isn’t unthinkable.
9:58pm
Rick Figjam said | 9:58pm | ! Report
Has this $@!ty excuse of a premier won away yet this season?
10:00pm
Mattician6x6 said | 10:00pm | ! Report
Nup lost to adl, port, wce and gws.
Lucky for them they get Geelong home game at the mcg , your boys better do right by the competition that game rick
10:03pm
Rick Figjam said | 10:03pm | ! Report
If not and I fear we miss the eight.
My boys will be right though. Nothing like a strong handicap for the best team in the comp. 🙂
10:05pm
Mattician6x6 said | 10:05pm | ! Report
I’m preparing myself to lose Scott lycett to Geelong season end so potato pohtato
10:07pm
Rick Figjam said | 10:07pm | ! Report
Won’t be so bad when you steal Cripps. 😉
10:14pm
Doctor Rotcod said | 10:14pm | ! Report
He’s going to sign with Carlton for two more years
He’s going to sign with Carlton for two more years
He’s going to sign with Carlton for two more years
What I tell you three times is true
Big-time coup if he goes west
10:26pm
BigAl said | 10:26pm | ! Report
Nope ! but doesn’t matter, the ‘G’ is all that counts ! This was a good performance by the tiges tonight, coming back from 4 goals down in the middle of the third.
They would have creamed the opposition if this game was at the G – and if they were 4 goals up, the game would have degenerated into an absolute rout and . . . BLOWOUT !!
9:57pm
Nicholas Richardson said | 9:57pm | ! Report
Richmond is still searching for that elusive win outside of Victoria, but tonight is about GWS!
They were incredible all night! The pressure the put around the ball was phenomenal. They managed to hold on despite an incredible amount of pressure from Richmond. They keep their finals chances alive. Summary is coming soon.