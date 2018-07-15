Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

It’s seventh versus eighth on the ladder when the Brisbane Broncos host the New Zealand Warriors. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 2pm (AEST).

The Broncos are coming off a big win over the Titans last week, while the Warriors suffered a heavy defeat against Penrith.

The Warriors don’t have any players backing up from State of Origin Game 3 last Wednesday night, while the Broncos have Jai Arrow, Andrew McCullough, Josh McGuire, Corey Oates and James Roberts strapping on the boots again.

Coach Stephen Kearney has made one injury-forced change to his starting team, with winger Ken Maumalo replaced by Gerard Beale.

The last time the two teams met was back in Round 6, across the ditch, when the Broncos ended the Warriors’ five-match winning streak to start the season.

After a slow start in 2018, the Broncos are starting to build some momentum. The Warriors, on the other hand, have started to slide after their strong early season form.

Both teams will be keen for the two points today to keep their top four hopes alive.

Prediction

The Broncos by 7.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 2pm (AEST).