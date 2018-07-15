Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

It’s seventh versus eighth on the ladder when the Brisbane Broncos host the New Zealand Warriors. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 2pm (AEST).
The Broncos are coming off a big win over the Titans last week, while the Warriors suffered a heavy defeat against Penrith.
The Warriors don’t have any players backing up from State of Origin Game 3 last Wednesday night, while the Broncos have Jai Arrow, Andrew McCullough, Josh McGuire, Corey Oates and James Roberts strapping on the boots again.
Coach Stephen Kearney has made one injury-forced change to his starting team, with winger Ken Maumalo replaced by Gerard Beale.
The last time the two teams met was back in Round 6, across the ditch, when the Broncos ended the Warriors’ five-match winning streak to start the season.
After a slow start in 2018, the Broncos are starting to build some momentum. The Warriors, on the other hand, have started to slide after their strong early season form.
Both teams will be keen for the two points today to keep their top four hopes alive.
Prediction
The Broncos by 7.
4:44pm
Rellum said | 4:44pm | ! Report
Just watched the highlights.
I am sick of the Broncs not talking the Warriors seriously. We are the team they seem to want to beat the most. They always play at their best against us. We need to do the same. We were embarrassing at times it seams today.
4:10pm
John Coomer said | 4:10pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me on this afternoon’s coverage, hope you enjoyed it.
Feel free to leave your comments on the game.
4:09pm
John Coomer said | 4:09pm | ! Report
Match report
Warriors 26
Broncos 6
The Warriors have kept their top 4 hopes alive with a convincing 26-6 win over the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.
They scored three first-half tries to head into the sheds leading 16-0 and then were able to control the second half.
The Broncos nearly scored the first try of the match, but winger Corey Oates lost the ball when trying to get it down in the corner. Desperate defensive work from Warriors’ skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck helped force the error.
The Warriors scored the first try three minutes later, after they spun the ball wide and centre Solomone Kata used his size and speed to barge his way over. Kata exploited the defensive inexperience of Jayden S’uA in the centres. S’uA was filling in at centre in place of James Roberts, who was a late withdrawal after playing in Origin 3 on Wednesday night for New South Wales.
Warriors’ lock Adam Blair then had a try disallowed after he lost the ball over the line trying to ground a grubber kick in the 21st minute.
Five minutes later, a great short ball from Shaun Johnson put Gerard Beale over to give the Warriors a 10-0 lead.
In the 33rd minute, Warriors’ prop Tevita Satae and Broncos’ hooker Andrew McCullough were both sent the sin bin. Satae was put on report for leading with his elbow when carrying the ball. McCullough resented it and threw a couple of soft punches back. As a boxer, he makes a great hooker.
Issac Luke scored the Warriors’ third try three minutes before half-time, with the Broncos defence hanging off him before he shrugged off a tackle near the line and scored a fairly soft try.
The Broncos needed to score the first try of the second half and they nearly did when Darius Boyd crossed in the 47th minute. But it was disallowed with the bunker ruling that Tuivasa-Sheck had been obstructed by a decoy runner.
Solomone Kata scored his second try of the match three minutes later after some great lead-up work by prop Agnatius Paasi.
Paasi then scored himself in the 56th minute when he barged through Anthony Milford and Alex Glenn. That made the score 26-0 and the Warriors were in total control.
The Broncos scored a consolation try with three minutes to go when McCullough burrowed his way over from dummy half.
4:07pm
PNG Broncos fan88 said | 4:07pm | ! Report
I hope punching gets a long stint on the sidelines for the offending Bronco….just might be the best thing to happen to Brisbane’s attack.
4:16pm
Emcie said | 4:16pm | ! Report
I swear you don’t even support the broncos anymore
4:25pm
PNG Broncos fan88 said | 4:25pm | ! Report
Hopes crushed today, mate.
Thought we were going to join the Sharks and Panthers on equal 3rd.
I honestly believe the team needs a fresh face at number 9…and maybe 1 too.
4:01pm
Graham said | 4:01pm | ! Report
What does the coach say to the broncos after this. So many errors with and without the ball and its really momentum sapping
4:01pm
Zedman said | 4:01pm | ! Report
Broncs got owned today, Warriors were full of running and broke tackles at will. No luck with the win just outplayed the opposition all over the paddock.
3:58pm
John Coomer said | 3:58pm | ! Report
Full time
The hooter sounds and its victory for the Warriors!
Broncos 6
Warriors 26
3:57pm
John Coomer said | 3:57pm | ! Report
79’ The Warriors now working it out from their own line and will close out a good win.
Broncos 6
Warriors 26
3:55pm
John Coomer said | 3:55pm | ! Report
77’ Penalty to the Broncos 10 metres out and Hiku sent to the bin for 10 minutes for a professional foul.
Broncos 6
Warriors 26
3:52pm
John Coomer said | 3:52pm | ! Report
76’ McCullough burrowing his way over from dummy half for a consolation try. Isaako converts.
Broncos 6
Warriors 26
3:52pm
John Coomer said | 3:52pm | ! Report
75’ Green light! Try! (McCullough)
Broncos 4
Warriors 26
3:53pm
Sylvester said | 3:53pm | ! Report
The ref is either guessing there or feeling sorry for the Broncos.
3:58pm
John Coomer said | 3:58pm | ! Report
At least it won’t matter either way.
4:02pm
Sylvester said | 4:02pm | ! Report
Just an odd call. If he saw the ball on the ground, just award the try. If he didn’t, on what grounds would he send it up as a try?
3:51pm
John Coomer said | 3:51pm | ! Report
75’ Try!! Broncos – pending bunker review.