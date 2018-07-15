Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

The Gold Coast Titans will be attempting to get back to their best when they host the Sydney Roosters. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6:30pm (AEST).
The Titans were showing some signs of life after the representative round, but that all disappeared in a horrific performamce last week.
Despite South East Queensland rivals the Broncos not having their Origin stars, the final scoreline went on to read 34-0 in favour of big brother.
Before last week though, the Titans had beaten the Tigers and Bulldogs with commanding performances.
It was the best their attack had looked all season and gave a brief – albeit small – hope the club had genuinely turned a corner.
Being brought back down to Earth last week though proved their defence still isn’t up to scratch.
It’s their defence which is a major stumbling block, given the young talents of AJ Brimson and Ashley Taylor in the halves.
The duo sparked the Titans during their run of wins, but for them to play that well again they need the forwards to dominate proceedings.
Possession and territory have only been part of the defensive problem though. If the Roosters can stay on top of the game from the get go, they could run up a big score here.
Of course, the tri-colours have questions still to answer of their own.
While they are indeed sitting within the top eight, they don’t exactly look like world beaters.
In saying that, they have won five of their last six during the Origin period, which was somewhat unexpected.
Speaking of Origin and they could be without some stars for the trip north as Trent Robinson weighs up resting some of his players.
The Roosters did fall by a point last week to the Storm in what was an extremely scrappy encounter, but it’s hard to know whether anything should be really made of the result given how understrength the two sides were.
Prediction
Despite their potential lack of Origin players and what happened last week, the Roosters should come out all guns blazing and pick up an impressive victory away from home.
Roosters by 16.
8:33pm
Muzz said | 8:33pm | ! Report
Roosters vs Bunnies GF.
One for the ages
8:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:26pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 NRL season as the Sydney Roosters beat the Gold Coast Titans.
Hopefully you enjoyed the coverage.
8:54pm
Worlds Biggest said | 8:54pm | ! Report
No doubt about you Scott, your the Roars ultimate alrounder !! Great job mate. On this game, Chooks got lucky with 2 of there tries. The O’Sullivan one was a knock on whilst the young forward that came on and scored was off a forward pass from Baptiste !!
8:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:25pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
8:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:25pm | ! Report
FULLTIME
The understrength Sydney Roosters have picked up an eight-point win over the Gold Coast Titans away from home to end Round 18.
They started the game strongly, with all three of their debutants picking up tries by the end. Paul Momirovski was the first, before Sean O’Sullivan and Poasa Faamausili followed up with four pointers of their own within the first hour of the game.
It proved to be enough for the visitors, who were aided by some poor ball control from the Titans and some not go good defence.
The Titans got tries to keep things close at curical times through Moeaki Fotunaki and Jarrod Wallace, but they were always going to struggle in the final 20 minutes to turn things around.
Titans 12
Roosters 20
8:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:21pm | ! Report
FULLTIME
That is the end of that. The understrength Roosters play out the set, kick the ball into touch and grab an eight-point victory over the Titans. They will move into the top four with all of their debutants scoring tries in what was a superb performance away from home.
Titans 12
Roosters 20
8:20pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:20pm | ! Report
79′ – The Titans with one last-ditch effort this time. They go over halfway, then a break is made with Brimson to Matthews, then his pass is behind Hurrell who can’t reign the pass in.
The Roosters will win this. Into the final minute we go.
Titans 12
Roosters 20
8:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:18pm | ! Report
78′ – Solid set this for the Roosters. They get back to halfway, then it’s Keary grubbering out in the corner with two and a half minutes to go.
This is over bar the shouting.
Titans 12
Roosters 20
8:17pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:17pm | ! Report
77′ – The Titans are back inside 20 through Wallace and Fotuaika before they spread left from Brimson to Matthews on a short ball. He coughs it up in the line and that should be the end of that with just over three minutes to go and an eight-point gap to bridge.
Titans 12
Roosters 20
8:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:16pm | ! Report
76′ – The Titans really have to score here. Hurrell the first run, then Rein goes from dummy half. Sammy does the same back to the middle before Latu goes cannoning into the line. Two plays left and they spread left with Taylor chipping. Ikuvalu takes no chances with Sami coming up behind him, punching it into the second row of the grandstand.
Dropout, but time running out for the Titans.
Titans 12
Roosters 20