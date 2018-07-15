North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

The match of the round, with the North Melbourne Kangaroos looking to bounce back into the top 8 against the high flying Sydney Swans. Join The Roar for live scores and blog of the encounter, starting from 3:20pm AEST.

The Kangaroos were solid without being spectacular in their win over the disappointing Suns last week, with the form of Ben Brown and Majak Daw being the major highlights to come from the match.

The key though for the Roos is their ability to keep the opposition to suffocated up front, and Brad Scott would have, in all likelihood, been happier with the 58 points conceded than the 95 points scored.

Individually, the star continues to rise for Shaun Higgins, and he will enjoy the match up against one of the more highly fancied opposition midfields presented by today’s opposition.

As for Sydney, it’s backs to the walls stuff, coming off a damaging home loss to Geelong that hurt more than simply on the scoreboard.

No Jarrad McVeigh, no Kieren Jack, no Dan Hannebery. Ouch, and you would likely say that losing that type of talent would ultimately hurt any team in the comp.

But the Swans talent pool runs deep, and it is something of a luxury to be able to bring in the likes of Tom Papley and Isaac Heeney, the latter likely going to end up being a top-5 player in the comp when he hits his peak.

Meanwhile, Buddy Franklin, sitting on 899 career goals, will look to hit that 900-mark early in this game, and start his steamrolling towards 1,000.

This will be a real test for John Longmire, as despite the Swans current strong ladder position, their season is at something of a turning point. Win here, and the Swans can solidify their hold on a top-8 position.

Lose, and who knows from where the Swans might tumble?

The Kangaroos were 2-point victors when these teams last met in Round 7, at the SCG, but this is a whole different kettle of fish, and the Swans will still be confident against Norths, having managed to win 6 of the last 9 encounters between the two sides.

This should be a tight contest.

Prediction

If you flip a coin in your head often enough, you can sometimes still be none the wiser, and it’s a bit like this in this game.

Do you tip the home team in form, or the away side with the higher table position. My head says the home side, but funnily enough more so because of the cattle that the Swans have lost.

North Melbourne by 10.

Join The Roar for live scores and blog of the match between the North Melbourne Kangaroos and Sydney Swans in Round 17 of the 2018 AFL Season at Etihad Stadium, starting from 3:20pm AEST.