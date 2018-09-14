Wallabies vs Argentina start time: Rugby Championship start time, date, venue, key information

The Wallabies are looking to secure back-to-back wins in the 2018 Rugby Championship when they battle with Argentina in the Gold Coast. The match will start at 8:00pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 15 at Cbus Super Stadium.

After a disheartening start to the tournament, which saw Michael Cheika’s side drop two-straight games against the All Blacks, they showed great determination to fight back last week and down the Springboks.

South Africa led the game 18-7 and the Australians, who were already without Israel Folau and David Pocock, appeared certain to suffer another disappointing defeat.

Yet to their credit, they overcame the early deficit to claim a hard-fought five-point victory and will look to keep their momentum going this week against Argentina.

The Pumas have had mixed results so far in the Rugby Championship, recording both a win and loss against the Springboks while they went down 46-24 last week to the All Blacks.

Key game information: Rugby Championship – Australia vs Argentina

Date: Saturday, September 15

Kick-off: 8:00pm (AEST)

Venue: Cbus Super Stadium

TV: Live, Fox Sports and Channel Ten

Online: Live, Foxtel App, Foxtel Now, TenPlay

Betting: Wallabies $1.27, Argentina $3.80

Wallabies

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia, 8 Pete Samu, 7 David Pocock (c), 6 Lukhan Tui, 5 Izack Rodda, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio

Replacements: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Adam Coleman, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks

Argentina

15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Javier Ortega Desio, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Juan Pablo Zeiss, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Bautista Ezcurra, 23 Juan Cruz Mallia

Here at The Roar, we will be providing detailed coverage of this match. As always, we will have live scores and a dedicated blog of Saturday’s match.