Canelo vs Golovkin 2: How to watch the Middleweight World Championship fight on TV and online

The Middleweight World Championship goes on the line on Sunday morning when current titleholder Gennady Golovkin tries to defend his crown against Canelo Alvarez in their highly-anticipated rematch at T-Mobile Arena. This is The Roar’s guide to watching the fight online and on TV.

The fight is advertised to begin at 10am (AEST) on Sunday, September 16.

The bout was initially meant to take place in May but two months prior Alvarez failed a drug test and was suspended for six months. Rather than cancelling the fight, it was rescheduled to be fought in early September.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

That came after their pair battled out a controversial draw in 2017 and there has been plenty of feeling between both camps ever since, as they eventually negotiated the rematch.

Both hold strong records with Alvarez winning 49 of his 52 bouts, including 34 knockouts. Golovkin has been even more impressive, emerging victorious in all but one of his 39 fights, with 34 of them ending in knockouts.

How to watch the fight on TV

Pay-per-view broadcaster Main Event is the exclusive televisor of this event in Australia.

Their coverage is set to start at 10am (AEST) as the pair fight for middleweight supremacy.

It will cost you $39.95 to watch the bout and includes access to replays at 3:30pm and 9pm on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you wish to tune into the fight, you can only do so with an existing Foxtel subscription.

How to live stream the fight

Main Event is only available through Foxtel’s television service, not their streaming application Foxtel Now, meaning that there is no legal way to stream the bout in Australia.

Regardless, here at The Roar, we will have you covered with a live blog of the fight, alongside highlights of all the action at the T Mobile Arena.

The rematch headlines a morning full of action, with other fights on the card.

Full card

Junior Middleweight title: Jaime Munguia vs Brandon Cook

Middleweights: David Lemieux vs Gary O’Sullivan

Junior Bantamweights: Roman Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes