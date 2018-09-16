How to watch the JLT one-day cup online or on TV: Domestic cricket live stream, fixtures, squads

The summer of cricket will commence with the domestic one-day competition, known as the JLT Cup. It begins on Sunday, September 16. Here is The Roar‘s guide to streaming every match of the tournament and watching them on TV, as well as all the key information you need to know.
The one-day domestic cup will return to live TV this year, with Fox Sports set to broadcast 13 of the 23 games.
A full schedule can be found below in this article.
To watch the matches on Fox Sports, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription complete with the sports package.
The remaining matches will be streamed live online through the Cricket Australia website or application. You will need to sign up with a Cricket ID to allow this to happen.
For the games being broadcast on Foxtel, you will be also able to stream through either the Foxtel App or Foxtel Now.
|Home
|Away
|Date
|Time (AEST)
|Venue
|TV
|Queensland
|Victoria
|Sun Sep 16
|10:00 AM
|Riverway Stadium
|Stream
|Western Australia
|New South Wales
|Tue Sep 18
|4:00 PM
|WACA Ground
|Fox
|Tasmania
|Victoria
|Wed Sep 19
|10:00 AM
|Riverway Stadium
|Stream
|South Australia
|New South Wales
|Thu Sep 20
|4:00 PM
|WACA Ground
|Fox
|Queensland
|Tasmania
|Sun Sep 22
|10:00 AM
|Riverway Stadium
|Stream
|Western Australia
|South Australia
|Sat Sep 22
|4:00 PM
|WACA Ground
|Fox
|New South Wales
|Victoria
|Sun Sep 23
|9:30 AM
|North Sydney Oval
|Fox
|New South Wales
|Tasmania
|Tue Sep 25
|2:00 PM
|North Sydney Oval
|Fox
|South Australia
|Queensland
|Tue Sep 25
|9:30 AM
|Hurstville Oval
|Stream
|Victoria
|Western Australia
|Wed Sep 26
|10:00 AM
|Junction Oval
|Fox
|South Australia
|Tasmania
|Thu Sep 27
|9:30 AM
|Bankstown Oval
|Stream
|Western Australia
|Queensland
|Tue Sep 25
|9:30 AM
|Hurstville Oval
|Stream
|Victoria
|South Australia
|Sun Sep 30
|10:00 AM
|Junction Oval
|Fox
|New South Wales
|Queensland
|Mon Oct 1
|9:30 AM
|Drummoyne Oval
|Fox
|Tasmania
|Western Australia
|Mon Oct 1
|9:30 AM
|Hurstville Oval
|Stream
|3rd
|6th
|Wed Oct 3
|2:00 PM
|North Sydney Oval
|Fox
|4th
|5th
|Thu Oct 4
|2:00 PM
|Drummoyne Oval
|Fox
|1st
|Winner 3 vs 6
|Sat Oct 6
|2:00 PM
|Drummoyne Oval
|Fox
|2nd
|Winner 4 vs 5
|Sun Oct 7
|10:30 AM
|Junction Oval
|Fox
|Winner SF 1
|Winner SF 2
|Wed Oct 10
|10:30 AM
|Junction Oval
|Fox
New South Wales Blues
Peter Nevill (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Ryan Gibson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Stephen O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha
Queensland Bulls
Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Luke Feldman, Sam Heazlett, Charlie Hemphrey, Lachy Pfeffer, Jack Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth
Southern Redbacks
Jake Lehmann (c), Alex Carey, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Spencer Johnson, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross, Chadd Sayers, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa
Tasmanian Tigers
George Bailey (c), Jackson Bird, Nicholas Buchanan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, Jordan Silk, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade, Beau Webster
Victorian Bushrangers
Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Sebastian Gotch, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Tom O’Connell, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Cameron White
Western Warriors
Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Jonathan Wells