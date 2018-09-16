How to watch the JLT one-day cup online or on TV: Domestic cricket live stream, fixtures, squads

The summer of cricket will commence with the domestic one-day competition, known as the JLT Cup. It begins on Sunday, September 16. Here is The Roar‘s guide to streaming every match of the tournament and watching them on TV, as well as all the key information you need to know.

How to watch matches on TV

The one-day domestic cup will return to live TV this year, with Fox Sports set to broadcast 13 of the 23 games.

To watch the matches on Fox Sports, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription complete with the sports package.

How to stream matches online

The remaining matches will be streamed live online through the Cricket Australia website or application. You will need to sign up with a Cricket ID to allow this to happen.

For the games being broadcast on Foxtel, you will be also able to stream through either the Foxtel App or Foxtel Now.

Full fixtures

Home Away Date Time (AEST) Venue TV Queensland Victoria Sun Sep 16 10:00 AM Riverway Stadium Stream Western Australia New South Wales Tue Sep 18 4:00 PM WACA Ground Fox Tasmania Victoria Wed Sep 19 10:00 AM Riverway Stadium Stream South Australia New South Wales Thu Sep 20 4:00 PM WACA Ground Fox Queensland Tasmania Sun Sep 22 10:00 AM Riverway Stadium Stream Western Australia South Australia Sat Sep 22 4:00 PM WACA Ground Fox New South Wales Victoria Sun Sep 23 9:30 AM North Sydney Oval Fox New South Wales Tasmania Tue Sep 25 2:00 PM North Sydney Oval Fox South Australia Queensland Tue Sep 25 9:30 AM Hurstville Oval Stream Victoria Western Australia Wed Sep 26 10:00 AM Junction Oval Fox South Australia Tasmania Thu Sep 27 9:30 AM Bankstown Oval Stream Western Australia Queensland Tue Sep 25 9:30 AM Hurstville Oval Stream Victoria South Australia Sun Sep 30 10:00 AM Junction Oval Fox New South Wales Queensland Mon Oct 1 9:30 AM Drummoyne Oval Fox Tasmania Western Australia Mon Oct 1 9:30 AM Hurstville Oval Stream 3rd 6th Wed Oct 3 2:00 PM North Sydney Oval Fox 4th 5th Thu Oct 4 2:00 PM Drummoyne Oval Fox 1st Winner 3 vs 6 Sat Oct 6 2:00 PM Drummoyne Oval Fox 2nd Winner 4 vs 5 Sun Oct 7 10:30 AM Junction Oval Fox Winner SF 1 Winner SF 2 Wed Oct 10 10:30 AM Junction Oval Fox

Squads

New South Wales Blues

Peter Nevill (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Ryan Gibson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Stephen O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha

Queensland Bulls

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Luke Feldman, Sam Heazlett, Charlie Hemphrey, Lachy Pfeffer, Jack Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth

Southern Redbacks

Jake Lehmann (c), Alex Carey, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Spencer Johnson, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross, Chadd Sayers, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Tasmanian Tigers

George Bailey (c), Jackson Bird, Nicholas Buchanan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, Jordan Silk, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade, Beau Webster

Victorian Bushrangers

Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Sebastian Gotch, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Tom O’Connell, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Cameron White

Western Warriors

Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Jonathan Wells

