How to watch the JLT one-day cup online or on TV: Domestic cricket live stream, fixtures, squads
Pat Cummins on the field. (AAP Image/Paul Miller)
The summer of cricket will commence with the domestic one-day competition, known as the JLT Cup. It begins on Sunday, September 16. Here is The Roar‘s guide to streaming every match of the tournament and watching them on TV, as well as all the key information you need to know.

How to watch matches on TV

The one-day domestic cup will return to live TV this year, with Fox Sports set to broadcast 13 of the 23 games.

A full schedule can be found below in this article.

To watch the matches on Fox Sports, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription complete with the sports package.

How to stream matches online

The remaining matches will be streamed live online through the Cricket Australia website or application. You will need to sign up with a Cricket ID to allow this to happen.

For the games being broadcast on Foxtel, you will be also able to stream through either the Foxtel App or Foxtel Now.

Full fixtures

Home Away Date Time (AEST) Venue TV
Queensland Victoria Sun Sep 16 10:00 AM Riverway Stadium Stream
Western Australia New South Wales Tue Sep 18 4:00 PM WACA Ground Fox
Tasmania Victoria Wed Sep 19 10:00 AM Riverway Stadium Stream
South Australia New South Wales Thu Sep 20 4:00 PM WACA Ground Fox
Queensland Tasmania Sun Sep 22 10:00 AM Riverway Stadium Stream
Western Australia South Australia Sat Sep 22 4:00 PM WACA Ground Fox
New South Wales Victoria Sun Sep 23 9:30 AM North Sydney Oval Fox
New South Wales Tasmania Tue Sep 25 2:00 PM North Sydney Oval Fox
South Australia Queensland Tue Sep 25 9:30 AM Hurstville Oval Stream
Victoria Western Australia Wed Sep 26 10:00 AM Junction Oval Fox
South Australia Tasmania Thu Sep 27 9:30 AM Bankstown Oval Stream
Western Australia Queensland Tue Sep 25 9:30 AM Hurstville Oval Stream
Victoria South Australia Sun Sep 30 10:00 AM Junction Oval Fox
New South Wales Queensland Mon Oct 1 9:30 AM Drummoyne Oval Fox
Tasmania Western Australia Mon Oct 1 9:30 AM Hurstville Oval Stream
3rd 6th Wed Oct 3 2:00 PM North Sydney Oval Fox
4th 5th Thu Oct 4 2:00 PM Drummoyne Oval Fox
1st Winner 3 vs 6 Sat Oct 6 2:00 PM Drummoyne Oval Fox
2nd Winner 4 vs 5 Sun Oct 7 10:30 AM Junction Oval Fox
Winner SF 1 Winner SF 2 Wed Oct 10 10:30 AM Junction Oval Fox

Squads

New South Wales Blues
Peter Nevill (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Ryan Gibson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Stephen O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha

Queensland Bulls
Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Luke Feldman, Sam Heazlett, Charlie Hemphrey, Lachy Pfeffer, Jack Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth

Southern Redbacks
Jake Lehmann (c), Alex Carey, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Spencer Johnson, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross, Chadd Sayers, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Tasmanian Tigers
George Bailey (c), Jackson Bird, Nicholas Buchanan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, Jordan Silk, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade, Beau Webster

Victorian Bushrangers
Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Sebastian Gotch, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Tom O’Connell, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Cameron White

Western Warriors
Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Jonathan Wells

