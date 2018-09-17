Who are the next big names in New Zealand rugby?

The Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under-19 tournament features 400 of New Zealand’s leading age group players. The tourney concluded in Taupo on Saturday with Bay of Plenty becoming the fifth different winner of the premiership in as many years.

Who will become a household name in the immediate future? Here are four players that could feature prominently in the professional ranks for many years to come.

Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty)

The New Zealand Under-20 representative was the first back to be awarded the DJ Graham player of the tournament for his standout performances with Graham Mourie Premiership champions, Bay of Plenty.

Trask scored 20 points, including two tries, in the final against Canterbury and was the leading points scorer in the tourney with 54. Trask has the ability to cover first-five and fullback. A balanced and pacey runner with a prodigious boot, Trask started for the Bay of Plenty Steamers against Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup this season and additionally has appeared for the Chiefs Under-20’s. In 2015, Trask was the leading points scorer for Rotorua Boys’ High School when they won the National Top Four Championship.

Fergus Burke (Canterbury)

The Lincoln University student originally hails from Gisborne where he was a promising age group cricketer. A move to St Paul’s Collegiate, Hamilton resulted in a serious switch to rugby.

For three years, Burke was an integral member of the First XV – winning three Central North Island championships. The New Zealand Barbarians selection was the second highest points scorer in Taupo and appears to have similar attributes to the long line of classy ten’s out of Canterbury.

Taine Plumtree (Wellington)

The son of Hurricanes coach John Plumtree captained Wellington in their final game and has had a top 2018, winning a Colts championship with Old Boys University and earning half a dozen appearances for the seniors.

Plumtree isn’t the tallest lock, but is competent aerially and has shown growth as a ball carrier and off-loader suggesting he could switch to the side of the scrum in the future.

Sam Dickson (Otago)

Otago wasn’t a particularly accomplished team, but the New Zealand Secondary Schools’ loose forward from 2016 has continued to grow in stature. Dickson had a strong tourney with his aggressive hustle on defence and growing skill with ball in hand proving invaluable for Otago.

Sam’s older brother Josh Dickson plays for the Otago senior team and is a fringe Highlanders squad member