Wallabies vs Italy start time: Date, venue, squads, key information

The Wallabies are in absolutely desperate need of a win when they clash with Italy in the second match of their Spring Tour. The match is scheduled to begin at 1am (AEDT) on Sunday, November 18 at the Stadio Euganeo in Padua.

After a poor start to the pivotal end-of-year Spring Tour, this will no doubt be viewed as an absolute must-win for embattled Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

Australia have won all 17 Tests they’ve played against the Azzurri, although two of the last three encounters have been quite close.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Key game information: Australia vs Italy

Date: Sunday, November 18 (AEDT)

Kick-off: 1am (AEDT)

Venue: Stadio Euganeo, Padua

TV: Live, Fox Sports (BeIN Sports 3 515)

Online: Live, Foxtel App, Foxtel Now, BeIN Connect

Betting: Australia $1.05, Italy $9.00

Teams

Australia

15. Israel Folau, 14. Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13. Samu Kerevi, 12. Bernard Foley, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Matt Toomua, 9. Jake Gordon, 8. David Pocock, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 6. Jack Dempsey, 5. Adam Coleman, 4. Izack Rodda, 3. Taniela Tupou, 2. Folau Fainga’a, 1. Scott Sio

Reserves

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17. Jermaine Ainsley, 18. Sekope Kepu, 19. Rob Simmons, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Will Genia, 22. Kurtley Beale, 23. Dane Haylett-Petty

Italy

15. Jayden Hayward, 14. Tommaso Benvenuti, 13. Michele Campagnaro, 12. Tommaso Castello, 11. Mattia Bellini, 10. Tommaso Allan, 9. Tito Tebaldi, 8. Abraham Steyn, 7. Jake Polledri, 6. Sebastian Negri, 5. Dean Budd, 4. Alessandro Zanni, 3. Simone Ferrari, 2. Leonardo Ghiraldini (c), 1. Andrea Lovotti

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reserves

16. Luca Bigi, 17. Cherif Traore’, 18. Tiziano Pasquali, 19. Marco Fuser, 20. Johan Meyer, 21. Guglielmo Palazzani, 22. Carlo Canna, 23. Luca Morisi.

Broadcast information

This match will be available to watch on Foxtel through BeIN Sports 3 (Foxtel channel 515), or on free-to-air through SBS.

If you’d prefer to live stream the game instead, you can do so via the Foxtel App (if you already have a TV subscription), or through subscribing to Foxtel Now or BeIN Connect.

Here at The Roar we’ll have live coverage and video highlights of the game – as we always do.