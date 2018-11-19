Hayne arrested by NSW police following alleged sexual assault

Jarryd Hayne has been arrested by NSW police following allegations of sexual assault regarding an alleged incident on 30 September, the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final.

Hayne handed himself into police at Ryde Police Station on Tuesday afternoon and after being interviewed by detectives, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm.

“Detectives from the child abuse and sex crimes squad arrested a 30-year-old man at Ryde Police Station just after 4:00pm today,” said a police spokesperson.

Hayne is also currently facing a civil suit in the United States for a separate incident of alleged rape.

The two-time Dally M Medallist’s future in the NRL is currently in doubt as he’s without a contract for the 2019 season.

He played 176 games for the Parramatta Eels between 2006 and 2014 before a short-lived attempt to start an NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Hayne then made 23 appearances with the Gold Coast Titans between 2016 and 2017 before playing a further 15 games for the Eels in the 2018 season.