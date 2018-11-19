Hayne arrested by NSW police following alleged sexual assault

Josh McGuire released by Broncos, officially joins Cowboys
Test lock Josh McGuire has been granted a release from the final two years of his NRL contract to sign a four-year deal with North Queensland.
Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.
Jarryd Hayne has been arrested by NSW police following allegations of sexual assault regarding an alleged incident on 30 September, the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final.
Hayne handed himself into police at Ryde Police Station on Tuesday afternoon and after being interviewed by detectives, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm.
“Detectives from the child abuse and sex crimes squad arrested a 30-year-old man at Ryde Police Station just after 4:00pm today,” said a police spokesperson.
Hayne is also currently facing a civil suit in the United States for a separate incident of alleged rape.
The two-time Dally M Medallist’s future in the NRL is currently in doubt as he’s without a contract for the 2019 season.
He played 176 games for the Parramatta Eels between 2006 and 2014 before a short-lived attempt to start an NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.
Hayne then made 23 appearances with the Gold Coast Titans between 2016 and 2017 before playing a further 15 games for the Eels in the 2018 season.
Test lock Josh McGuire has been granted a release from the final two years of his NRL contract to sign a four-year deal with North Queensland.
Valentine Holmes has his eye on succeeding where Jarryd Hayne failed, according to reports that the Cronulla star has walked out on the club to pursue a career in the NFL.
Victory in the Americas championship final means Jamaica will feature at their first rugby league World Cup in 2021.
Jamaica made history by qualifying for their first tournament as they beat the United States to reach the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.
If rats desert a sinking ship, I guess the opposite situation would be to see some form of highly noble creature boarding said doomed vessel.