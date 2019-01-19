The NRL coaches under pressure in 2019

The world of rugby league never stands still, and there’ll be several clubs looking for a new coach for 2020 before the 2019 season’s out.

Newly appointed coaches Des Hasler, Wayne Bennett, Ivan Cleary, Anthony Seibold and Michael McGuire have reasonable expectations beyond 2019 with their clubs, although both Souths and the Broncos also have great expectations of their coaches.

Dean Pay, Stephen Kearney and Garth Brennan are also relatively recent appointments with teams that are rebuilding.

Craig Bellamy and his record at the Storm over 15 years, Trent Robinson and to a lesser extent Paul Green seem to have virtual lifetime coaching appointments.

That leaves five coaches looking over their shoulders.

John Morris, Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

The most vulnerable man on the list, Sharks interim coach John Morris says he wants the job permanently if it becomes available once Shane Flanagan’s fate is known, but if Flanagan comes back, he loses the job, and if he doesn’t, it’s up for grabs.

The Sharks are living in dreamland if they expect Flanagan back, and I expect they’ll be looking for a coach well before the end of the 2019 season.

Ricky Stuart, Canberra Raiders

Ricky Stuart, with over five years in charge of the Raiders, is probably the next most vulnerable.

Season 2018 will go down as the ultimate year of ‘what if’ for the Canberra Raiders after a number of close losses throughout the season left them in tenth position for the third time in the past four years.