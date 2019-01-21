When is Socceroos vs Uzbekistan? Australia's Asian Cup Round of 16 start time, kick-off time

It’s win or go home time for the Socceroos as the Asian Cup progresses to the knockout stage. Australia’s Round of 16 match will pit them against Uzbekistan – but when does it start?

The answer to that question depends, of course, a little on where in Australia you are. Unforuntately for most Aussies, this one will be taking place pretty much in the middle of the night.

In most time zones the match starts on early Tuesday morning (22 January), and if not then, late Monday (21 January) night – so you’ll either want to stay up late on Monday, or wake up early on Tuesday.

If you’re watching the match from New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania or the ACT, then you’re in the AEDT time zone, where the match will kick-off at 1am on Tuesday.

If you’re watching the match from South Australia, then you’re in the ACDT time zone, where the match will kick-off at 12:30am.

If you’re watching the match from Queensland, then you’re in the AEST time zone, where the match will kick-off at 12am midnight.

If you’re watching the match from Northern Territory, then you’re in the ACST time zone, where the match will kick-off at 11:30pm (and it will still be Monday night).

If you’re watching the match from Western Australian, then you’re in the AWST time zone, where the match will kick-off at 10pm.

If they win, the Socceroos will go on to face either Kyrgyzstan or home nation the United Arab Emirates in the next quarterfinals.

Date: Tuesday 22 January

Kick-off: 1am (AEDT)

Venue: Kalifa Bin Zayed Stadium

TV: Live, Fox Sports

Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel now, Kayo Sports

Betting: Australia $1.72, Draw $3.50, Uzbekistan $4.50

Socceroos

Mathew Ryan, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Rhyan Grant, Mark Milligan (C), Matthew Jurman, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Jamie Maclaren, Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout, Mitchell Langerak, James Jeggo, Apostolos Giannou, Chris Ikonomidis, Aziz Behich, Mustafa Amini, Danny Vukovic, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Awer Mabil, Jackson Irvine

Uzbekistan

Sanjar Kuvvatov, Ignatiy Nesterov, Utkir Yusupov, Anzur Ismailov, Davronbek Khashimov, Yegor Krimets, Farrukh Sayfiyev, Akmal Shorakhmedov, Dostonbek Tursunov, Islom Tuxtaxo’jayev, Oleg Zoteev, Odil Akhmedov, Ikrom Alibaev, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Fozil Musaev, Eldor Shomurodov, Otabek Shukurov, Javokhir Sidikov, Azizbek Turg’unboyev, Marat Bikmaev, Sardor Rashidov.