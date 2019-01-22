Crows to give Walker a co-captain in 2019

Current skipper Taylor Walker and Rory Sloane will co-captain Adelaide, the first time the AFL club has split the key leadership role.

Adelaide will have co-captains for the first time in its history with Taylor Walker and Rory Sloane to share the responsibility during the 2019 AFL season.

Walker has been sole leader of the Crows for the past four years, during which time he’s twice been judged as the best AFL captain by his peers.

But he’ll have some help in 2019 after vice-captain Sloane’s historic promotion.

Coach Don Pyke said the decision made sense given the demands of modern football and what’s required of a captain.

“They are great mates and their leadership skills and qualities complement each other, and having two hard-working and highly driven people in the role can only be a positive,” he told the club’s website

“Taylor is a proven leader and highly respected within our club and across the competition, while Rory has taken his leadership to a new level and will thrive on the added responsibility.”

Walker insists he is comfortable sharing the role with the fellow 28-year-old Sloane, who isn’t taking the promotion lightly.

“I am honoured to join Tex as captain of the club and am excited about the two of us working together to lead the playing group,” he said.

“I want to do whatever I can to help us achieve the ultimate success which is winning a premiership.”

Minor premiers and beaten finalists in 2017, the Crows sunk to 12th last year after a 12-10 season.

Walker is confident they can rediscover their form of two years ago.

“I have the utmost faith and confidence in this playing group and it has been great to see the progress we have made during the pre-season,” he said.

“There is real willingness to work hard and the boys are committed to getting the best out of themselves and each other.”

