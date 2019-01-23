Australia vs Sri Lanka first Test start time: Date, venue, squads, key information

Sri Lanka have arrived in Australia for the final series of the home summer, and the two-Test series will get underway with a day-night Test at the Gabba. The match is scheduled to start at 2pm (AEDT) on Thursday, January 24.

Should the match go for the full five days, it will run until Monday, January 28, finishing on the public holiday for Australia Day, with play expected to wrap up at around 9pm (AEDT) on each day of the game.

Being a day-night Test, this match will use the pink ball, rather than the traditional red ball.

Australia come into this series having been beaten in both Test and ODI cricket recently by India, and so will be looking to build some confidence ahead of a heavy winter, with limited overs tours to India and Pakistan, a Cricket World Cup, then an Ashes tour of England.

These Tests against Sri Lanka will also be the final long form games before the Ashes, with Australia making plenty of changes to their squad as well.

Key game information: Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

Dates: Thursday, January 24 – Monday January 28

First ball: 2pm (AEDT)

Expected daily finish time: 9pm (AEDT)

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

TV: Live, Fox Sports, Channel 7

Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel now, Kayo Sports

Betting: Australia $1.25, Sri Lanka $7

Overall record: Played 29, Australia 17, Sri Lanka 4, drawn 8

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Marais Erasmus

Squads

Australia

Tim Paine (c/wk), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Will Pucovski, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal (c), Dimuth Karunaratne (vc), Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Roshen Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne

Hours of play

Start time (AEDT) Finish time (AEDT) Start time (local) Finish time (local) First session 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 1:00 PM 3:00 PM Tea break 4:00 PM 4:20 PM 3:00 PM 3:20 PM Second session 4:20 PM 6:20 PM 3:20 PM 5:20 PM Dinner break 6:20 PM 7:00 PM 5:20 PM 6:00 PM Third session 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 PM 8:00 PM

