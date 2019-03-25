Andrew Bogut solid in win for Golden State Warriors

Superstar NBA guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have combined for 50 points and Australian centre Andrew Bogut played a solid supporting role as the Golden State Warriors downed Detroit 121-114.

A day after a dreadful 35-point loss to struggling Dallas, the Warriors got straight back into the winners’ circle against the Pistons on Sunday.

Curry had 26 points, Thompson chimed in with 24 and Bogut had eight points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in his fourth match since rejoining the franchise.

Bogut started the game at Oracle Arena and played 24 minutes in the absence of fellow centre DeMarcus Cousins.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Cousins won’t play successive games for the remainder of the regular season due to “load management” as he is coming off a a serious Achilles tendon injury.

The win moved the Warriors (50-23) back to the top of the Western Conference by a half-game over the Denver Nuggets (49-23).

The Pistons – for whom Blake Griffin earned 24 points – slipped to seventh in the Eastern Conference with the loss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists – as well as nine dunks – as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 127-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

George Hill and Khris Middleton each had 17 points as the Bucks avenged a 107-102 setback to the Cavaliers last week.

Star man James Harden scored 28 points as the Houston Rockets clinched a play-off berth with a 113-90 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, playing just 29 minutes as the visitors cruised to their 14th victory in 16 games.

The San Antonio Spurs also eased to a 115-96 win against the out-of-form Boston Celtics, with LaMarcus Aldridge scoring 48 points and Aussie Patty Mills nabbing 12. Mills’ compatriot Aron Baynes, returning from an ankle injury, scored nine for the Celtics as they lost their fourth match on the trot.

The LA Clippers defeated the hapless New York Knicks 124-113, while Indiana crushed the Nuggets 124-88, with Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic scoring 35 points.

In Canada, Jeremy Lamb’s desperation 48-foot three-pointer at the buzzer gave the visiting Charlotte Hornets a 115-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The LA Lakers also defeated Sacramento Kings 111-106 to break a five-game losing streak, with superstar LeBron James securing 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for a triple-double.

