Sheffield Shield final start time: Victoria vs New South Wales date, venue, squads, key information

The 2019 Sheffield Shield final will feature minor premiers the Victorian Bushrangers, and the New South Wales Blues. The match is scheduled to start on Thursday, March 28 at 10:30am (AEDT).
The final, played over five days, will this year be held at the redeveloped Junction Oval in St Kilda. This is due to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the usual home of Victoria, now being handed over to AFL for the winter.
The Shield final is the biggest match on the Australian domestic calendar, and as such, lasts for five days, instead of four like the rest of the season.
This means that, should the match last the distance, it will end on Monday, April 1.
The Bushrangers claimed the minor premiership this season fairly comfortably, while the Blues required a victory in the final round to get into the top two.
Rules have also been amended this year, ensuring there will be no premier by way of a draw, unless rain has a significant impact on the match.
Dates: Thursday, March 28 – Monday, April 1
First ball: 10:30am (AEDT)
Expected daily finish time: 5:30pm (AEDT)
Venue: Junction Oval, St Kilda, Melbourne
TV: Live, Fox Cricket 501
Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel now, Kayo Sports
Betting: Victoria $1.54, New South Wales $2.44
Umpires: Sam Nogajski, Paul Wilson
Victoria
Travis Dean (c), Scott Boland, Andrew Fekete, Seb Gotch, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain, Cameron White, Eamonn Vines
New South Wales
Peter Nevill (c), Sean Abbott, Nick Bertus, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Steve O’keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Greg West
|Start (AEDT)
|Finish (AEDT)
|Morning session
|10:30am
|12:30pm
|Lunch break
|12:30pm
|1:10pm
|Afternoon session
|1:10pm
|3:10pm
|Tea
|3:10pm
|3:30pm
|Evening session
|3:30pm
|5:30pm
*Times are subject to change due to over rates, game situation, weather