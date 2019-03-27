Sheffield Shield final start time: Victoria vs New South Wales date, venue, squads, key information

The 2019 Sheffield Shield final will feature minor premiers the Victorian Bushrangers, and the New South Wales Blues. The match is scheduled to start on Thursday, March 28 at 10:30am (AEDT).

The final, played over five days, will this year be held at the redeveloped Junction Oval in St Kilda. This is due to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the usual home of Victoria, now being handed over to AFL for the winter.

The Shield final is the biggest match on the Australian domestic calendar, and as such, lasts for five days, instead of four like the rest of the season.

This means that, should the match last the distance, it will end on Monday, April 1.

The Bushrangers claimed the minor premiership this season fairly comfortably, while the Blues required a victory in the final round to get into the top two.

Rules have also been amended this year, ensuring there will be no premier by way of a draw, unless rain has a significant impact on the match.

Key game information: Victoria vs New South Wales, Sheffield Shield final

Dates: Thursday, March 28 – Monday, April 1

First ball: 10:30am (AEDT)

Expected daily finish time: 5:30pm (AEDT)

Venue: Junction Oval, St Kilda, Melbourne

TV: Live, Fox Cricket 501

Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel now, Kayo Sports

Betting: Victoria $1.54, New South Wales $2.44

Umpires: Sam Nogajski, Paul Wilson

Squads

Victoria

Travis Dean (c), Scott Boland, Andrew Fekete, Seb Gotch, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain, Cameron White, Eamonn Vines

New South Wales

Peter Nevill (c), Sean Abbott, Nick Bertus, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Steve O’keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Greg West

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Morning session 10:30am 12:30pm Lunch break 12:30pm 1:10pm Afternoon session 1:10pm 3:10pm Tea 3:10pm 3:30pm Evening session 3:30pm 5:30pm