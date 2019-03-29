Norman field goal seals Dragons win

Ex-Bronco Corey Norman has come back to haunt Brisbane, kicking a last gasp field goal to seal St George Illawarra’s drought breaking 25-24 NRL win at Suncorp Stadium.

Norman – who began his career at the Broncos back in 2010 – showed nerves of steel to slot a 35-metre field goal with just 12 seconds left in the third round arm wrestle to finally open the Dragons’ account for the year in front of a crowd of just over 21,000.

However, the Dragons’ much-needed victory appeared to have come at a price with captain Gareth Widdop assisted from the field in the dying moments with a serious shoulder injury.

Dragons coach Paul McGregor said Widdop appeared to have suffered a dislocated shoulder.

“I am not a doctor but he is uncomfortable,” McGregor said dryly.

‘But we have a ready-made replacement in Matt Dufty.”

At first it appeared another former Bronco would break Brisbane’s hearts when bench forward Korbin Sims crashed over in the 62nd minute to give the visitors a 24-18 buffer.

Cut by Brisbane last year due to salary cap pressures Sims scored in the 61st minute to seal what loomed as the match winner.

But the Broncos weren’t done with yet.

Brisbane centre Jack Bird locked up the scores at 24-all when he scored in the 73rd minute after Widdop spilt the ball near the line under pressure from Darius Boyd and hurt his shoulder.

It continued Widdop’s horror run of shoulder complaints after injuring the joint in round 22 last year, only to aggravate it again in their 48-18 elimination final win over the Broncos at the same venue.

Yet the Dragons held on to clinch their first win of the season thanks to new recruit and ex-Parramatta playmaker Norman’s trusty boot to seal a second successive win at Suncorp Stadium.

“We needed that win. It’s been a tough few months with travel and no training time,” McGregor said.

“We weren’t perfect but we are on the right rack to get iit right.”

Brisbane led 12-10 at halftime despite the Dragons dominating.

The visitors led 10-0 before Brisbane controversially opened their account when winger Corey Oates was awarded a 25th minute try despite replays indicating Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa was stripped in a three-on-one tackle in the lead-up.

And the Broncos took the lead when centre James Roberts intercepted a Widdop kick to race 90m and score in the 35th minute.

“The NRL has a habit of bringing you back down to earth. We have to learn from that game,” Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said.