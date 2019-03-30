Waratahs make no excuses for shock loss

Shellshocked coach Daryl Gibson is refusing to blame the Wallabies’ controversial rotation system for NSW Waratahs’ humiliating loss to doomed Super Rugby cellar dwellers the Sunwolves.

With Test stars Bernard Foley, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Jack Dempsey watching on grimly from the sidelines, the Waratahs blew an early nine-point lead in slumping to a shock 31-29 defeat in Newcastle on Friday night.

Rookie five-eighth Mack Mason, in particular, had a howler filling in for Wallabies playmaker Bernard Foley, prompting Gibson to hook the 24-year-old 57 minutes into the game.

But the coach maintained it would be unfair to blame individuals for the sloppy slip-up.

“Obviously everyone made mistakes, don’t get me wrong,” Gibson said.

“I don’t think he had that platform to work off tonight but, yeah, that was what had to be done at that time.

Gibson warned the Waratahs they faced more misery next week against the Blues if they repeated their error-riddled display.

But he wouldn’t divulge whether or not he would rest more Wallabies for the crunch match, saying only that he remained committed to standing down each Test player twice during the campaign for the greater good of the Wallabies.

“We kind of need to,” he said.

“We signed up for the intent to make sure our Wallaby players are in good condition for the World Cup. I’m still a supporter of that.

“At some point during the season we’ll have to do that.

“It’s about managing the squad well and managing the energy and how much people are playing and as Hoops (captain Michael Hooper) said it’s going to be a squad effort this year.

“We can’t just keep putting out the same team every week.”

The shock 31-29 loss sent the Waratahs crashing back to earth just a week after they ended the record-setting 19-match winning streak of the mighty Crusaders.

The bottom-placed and soon-to-be extinct Sunwolves piled on four tries in 20 minutes either side of halftime to stun the Waratahs after trailing 12-3 early on at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium.

Winger Semisi Masirewa, with a hat-trick, was the hero for the Sunwolves as the Waratahs paid the ultimate price a complacent performance.

“The highs and lows of rugby. In seven days we had quite polarising performances,” Gibson said.

“I thought we didn’t play with the same intensity and/or the intent that we showed last week and that’s something we’re going to be reviewing.”

