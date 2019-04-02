Sports fans in Sydney are about to be gifted a brand new venue to attend when Bankwest Stadium opens in the coming weeks in Parramatta.

Here are five upcoming 2019 events at the 30,000-seat stadium which are not to be missed.

NRL: Parramatta Eels vs Wests Tigers

Monday, April 22

The Eels will host the Tigers in not just the first ever NRL match at Bankwest Stadium, but the first match of any code to be played at the ground.

It could prove to be an intriguing contest in its own right, given that both of these sides have made better-than-expected starts to the 2019 NRL season so far.

It’s the first match of a deal that will see the Eels play all of their home games at the new stadium from this point onwards, and will provide Parra fans with a chance to check out the new digs.

This debut match will be played on Easter Monday and you can expect the occasion will draw a bumper crowd and create an electric atmosphere.

Super Rugby: Waratahs vs Sharks

Saturday, April 27

Parramatta and the NRL might be getting first crack at the new stadium on Easter Monday, but Waratahs fans won’t have to wait long for their turn, the first ever 15-man game coming just five days later.

The Tahs were top of the Australian conference last year and have made a solid start in 2019. A home match against the Sharks could prove a crucial and intriguing battle which has a significant impact on the race for a finals spot.

This will be the first night match played at the new stadium and a good chance for fans to check out how it looks under lights.

The Waratahs have two more home games at Bankwest in the 2019 Super Rugby season – they’ll play the Jaguares in May, and then the venue will get its first Australian derby in June when the Brumbies travel up for what will be a fierce contest.

Football: Leeds United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Sunday, July 21

The Western Sydney Wanderers will become permanent tenants of Bankwest Stadium later this year when the 2019-2020 A-League season begins, but we won’t have to wait till then to see them grace the new field.

The Wanderers will make their debut at the ground in July when they go up against Leeds United in an exhibition match.

The northern English side have a strong supporter base in Australia thanks to a number of Socceroos who plied their trade at Elland Road when they were last in the Premier League during the late 1990s and early 2000s, most notably Harry Kewell and Mark Viduka, so there’s sure to be some vocal side for the tourists when they arrive in July.

Currently sitting third in the Championship, Leeds are in the mix for a return to the Premier League next year. Their ‘United Down Under’ tour gives fans what could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the club play on Australian soil, and the fact it’ll be the first football game played at Bankwest makes it all the more appealing.

Rugby union: Wallabies vs Samoa

Saturday, September 7

After the Super Rugby season finishes up, Bankwest will get its first taste of international rugby action in September when the Wallabies host Samoa.

Just two weeks out from the start of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, this will be a crucial chance for the Wallabies to tune up ahead of their tournament opener against Fiji.

The Samoans are, of course, also going to the World Cup, and they’ll be hoping this match provides good preparation for their first group stage against Russia. It won’t be the first time these two sides have met in the lead-up to rugby’s showpiece event, with the Pacific nation springing a shock win over the Wallabies back in 2011.

With Australia one of two nations to already put their name forward for the 2027 World Cup, who knows – this may be just the beginning of a long history of international rugby at Bankwest.

Rugby League 9s World Cup

Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19

Bankwest Stadium will play host to the first ever Rugby League 9s World Cup later this year, after the 2019 NRL season comes to an end.

Twelve men’s teams and four women’s sides will play 28 matches across two days in the tournament, and Australia are bound to enter as favourites in both competitions.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has already guaranteed the competition’s brightest stars will take part in the tournament, so it promises to be a fun and exciting event for rugby league fans.