Canterbury’s NRL season has suffered a major setback with five-eighth Kieran Foran reportedly set to be ruled out for 10-12 weeks.

Foran has been diagnosed with an ankle syndesmosis injury and is expected to undergo surgery, according to Fox Sports.

It’s another blow for the 28-year-old New Zealander who has battled injury and personal problems in recent years but produced a man of the match performance in the weekend win over West Tigers.

MORE TO COME.

