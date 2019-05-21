How would a Folau legal challenge affect RA?

The ongoing Israel Folau saga reached an important milestone yesterday, with the deadline for a code of conduct hearing appeal expiring without the embattled star deciding to contest.

But, as much as pure rugby fans want this ordeal to be over, we may not have heard the last of it yet.

Folau said in a statement yesterday that his “decision not to commence Rugby Australia’s appeal process is in no way an acceptance of the judicial panel’s findings.”

“I simply do not have confidence in Rugby Australia’s ability to treat me fairly or lawfully throughout this process,” he added.

What impact would a legal challenge by the Folau camp have on Rugby Australia and fans of the game?

Rugby expert at The Roar Brett McKay joined us on the Game of Codes podcast to discuss the fallout from yesterday’s events.

Listen to the discussion:



Folau’s had a chequered number of years in the social media spotlight, coming under scrutiny on three separate occasions for posts widely deemed as discriminatory against the LGBTI community.

Regardless of your view on Folau’s comments, most rugby fans – our panellists included – can’t wait for the discussion to switch back to the sport itself.

