Super Rugby Round 15 teams: Reds to rest Kerevi, two huge ins for Brumbies

The Australian Conference-leading Brumbies have received some excellent news at the selection table ahead of their Friday night clash with the Bulls.

Wallabies lock Rory Arnold makes his return to the side, as does flanker Rob Valetini (via the bench) after a long injury layoff.

Fresh off the bye and enjoying a one-point lead ahead of Melbourne, the return of the experienced duo is a huge shot in the arm to the ACT club’s finals chances – especially given the Bulls will be without captain Handre Pollard, who suffered a calf strain.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Queensland have been forced to rest skipper Samu Kerevi in a workload management policy move, making Izack Rodda the stand-in skipper. Duncan Paia’aua takes Kerevi’s spot in the starting XV, while Seb Wileman gets his Super Rugby debut at outside centre.

Their opponents, the Chiefs, will be sporting a tweaked forward pack following Mitchell Brown’s knee injury. Nepo Laulala has been moved to tighthead prop, shifting Pita Gus Sowakula to No.8.

The Waratahs have named an unnamed XV for their must-win clash with the Jaguares, with Jed Holloway and Andrew Tuala joining the bench in place of Tolu Latu and Tom Staniforth.

Be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back throughout the rest of the week as all the teams for Super Rugby Round 15 are announced.

Friday, 5:35pm; Chiefs vs Reds, FMG Stadium, Waikato

Chiefs

1. Atu Moli, 2. Nathan Harris, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Jesse Parete, 5. Tyler Ardron, 6. Sam Cane (c), 7. Lachlan Boshier, 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 9. Brad Weber, 10. Marty McKenzie, 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo, 12. Alex Nankivell, 13. Tumua Manu, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 15. Solomon Alaimalo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Aidan Ross, 18. Sosefo Kautai, 19. Daymon Leasuasu, 20. Mitchell Karpik, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Sean Wainui

Reds

1. Harry Hoopert, 2. Alex Mafi, 3. Taniela Tupou, 4. Izack Rodda (c), 5. Angus Blyth, 6. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 7. Liam Wright, 8. Angus Scott-Young, 9. Tate McDermott, 10. Bryce Hegarty, 11. Sefa Naivalu, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 13. Seb Wileman, 14. Jock Campbell, 15. Matt McGahan

Bench: 16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17. Feao Fotuaika, 18. Ruan Smith, 19. Adam Korczyk, 20. Scott Higginbotham, 21. Scott Malolua, 22. Teti Tela, 23. Liam McNamara

Friday, 7:45pm; Brumbies vs Bulls, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Brumbies

1. Scott Sio, 2. Folau Fainga’a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Rory Arnold, 5. Sam Carter (cc), 6. Tom Cusack, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Joe Powell, 10. Christian Lealiifano (cc), 11. Toni Pulu, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Tevita Kuridrani, 14. Henry Speight, 15. Tom Banks

Bench: 16. Connal McInerney, 17. James Slipper, 18. Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Murray Douglas, 21. Rob Valetini, 22. Ryan Lonergan, 23. Tom Wright

Bulls

1. Lizo Gqoboka, 2. Schalk Brits, 3. Trevor Nyakane, 4. Jason Jenkins, 5. RG Snyman, 6. Paul Schoeman, 7. Hanro Liebenberg, 8. Duane Vermeulen (c), 9. André Warner, 10. Manie Libbok, 11. Rosko Specman, 12. Burger Odendaal, 13. Johnny Kotze, 14. Cornal Hendricks, 15. Warrick Gelant

Bench: 16. Jaco Visagie, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Wiehan Herbst, 19. Jannes Kirsten, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Embrose Papier, 22. JT Jackson, 23. Divan Rossouw

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday, 3:15pm; Sunwolves vs Rebels, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo

Sunwolves

Still to come

Rebels

Still to come

Saturday, 5:35pm; Crusaders vs Blues, AMI Stadium, Christchurch

Crusaders

Still to come

Blues

Still to come

Saturday, 7:45pm; Waratahs vs Jaguares, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Waratahs

1. Tom Roberson, 2. Damien Fitzpatrick, 3. Sekope Kepu, 4. Ned Hanigan, 5. Rob Simmons, 6. Lachlan Swinton, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 8. Michael Wells, 9. Nick Phipps, 10. Bernard Foley, 11. Cam Clark, 12. Karmichael Hunt, 13. Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14. Alex Newsome, 15. Kurtley Beale

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bench: 16. Andrew Tuala, 17. Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18. Chris Talakai, 19. Jed Holloway, 20. Will Miller, 21. Jake Gordon, 22. Lalakai Foketi, 23. Curtis Rona

Jaguares

Still to come

Saturday, 11:05pm; Stormers vs Highlanders, DHL Newlands, Cape Town

Stormers

Still to come

Highlanders

Still to come

Sunday, 1:15am; Sharks vs Lions, Kings Park Stadium, Durban

Sharks

Still to come

Lions

Still to come

Advertisement

Advertisement