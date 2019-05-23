Super Rugby Round 15 teams: Reds to rest Kerevi, two huge ins for Brumbies

The Australian Conference-leading Brumbies have received some excellent news at the selection table ahead of their Friday night clash with the Bulls.
Wallabies lock Rory Arnold makes his return to the side, as does flanker Rob Valetini (via the bench) after a long injury layoff.
Fresh off the bye and enjoying a one-point lead ahead of Melbourne, the return of the experienced duo is a huge shot in the arm to the ACT club’s finals chances – especially given the Bulls will be without captain Handre Pollard, who suffered a calf strain.
Queensland have been forced to rest skipper Samu Kerevi in a workload management policy move, making Izack Rodda the stand-in skipper. Duncan Paia’aua takes Kerevi’s spot in the starting XV, while Seb Wileman gets his Super Rugby debut at outside centre.
Their opponents, the Chiefs, will be sporting a tweaked forward pack following Mitchell Brown’s knee injury. Nepo Laulala has been moved to tighthead prop, shifting Pita Gus Sowakula to No.8.
The Waratahs have named an unnamed XV for their must-win clash with the Jaguares, with Jed Holloway and Andrew Tuala joining the bench in place of Tolu Latu and Tom Staniforth.
Chiefs
1. Atu Moli, 2. Nathan Harris, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Jesse Parete, 5. Tyler Ardron, 6. Sam Cane (c), 7. Lachlan Boshier, 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 9. Brad Weber, 10. Marty McKenzie, 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo, 12. Alex Nankivell, 13. Tumua Manu, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 15. Solomon Alaimalo
Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Aidan Ross, 18. Sosefo Kautai, 19. Daymon Leasuasu, 20. Mitchell Karpik, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Sean Wainui
Reds
1. Harry Hoopert, 2. Alex Mafi, 3. Taniela Tupou, 4. Izack Rodda (c), 5. Angus Blyth, 6. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 7. Liam Wright, 8. Angus Scott-Young, 9. Tate McDermott, 10. Bryce Hegarty, 11. Sefa Naivalu, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 13. Seb Wileman, 14. Jock Campbell, 15. Matt McGahan
Bench: 16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17. Feao Fotuaika, 18. Ruan Smith, 19. Adam Korczyk, 20. Scott Higginbotham, 21. Scott Malolua, 22. Teti Tela, 23. Liam McNamara
Brumbies
1. Scott Sio, 2. Folau Fainga’a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Rory Arnold, 5. Sam Carter (cc), 6. Tom Cusack, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Joe Powell, 10. Christian Lealiifano (cc), 11. Toni Pulu, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Tevita Kuridrani, 14. Henry Speight, 15. Tom Banks
Bench: 16. Connal McInerney, 17. James Slipper, 18. Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Murray Douglas, 21. Rob Valetini, 22. Ryan Lonergan, 23. Tom Wright
Bulls
1. Lizo Gqoboka, 2. Schalk Brits, 3. Trevor Nyakane, 4. Jason Jenkins, 5. RG Snyman, 6. Paul Schoeman, 7. Hanro Liebenberg, 8. Duane Vermeulen (c), 9. André Warner, 10. Manie Libbok, 11. Rosko Specman, 12. Burger Odendaal, 13. Johnny Kotze, 14. Cornal Hendricks, 15. Warrick Gelant
Bench: 16. Jaco Visagie, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Wiehan Herbst, 19. Jannes Kirsten, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Embrose Papier, 22. JT Jackson, 23. Divan Rossouw
Waratahs
1. Tom Roberson, 2. Damien Fitzpatrick, 3. Sekope Kepu, 4. Ned Hanigan, 5. Rob Simmons, 6. Lachlan Swinton, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 8. Michael Wells, 9. Nick Phipps, 10. Bernard Foley, 11. Cam Clark, 12. Karmichael Hunt, 13. Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14. Alex Newsome, 15. Kurtley Beale
Bench: 16. Andrew Tuala, 17. Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18. Chris Talakai, 19. Jed Holloway, 20. Will Miller, 21. Jake Gordon, 22. Lalakai Foketi, 23. Curtis Rona
All times listed are AEST – Sydney/Melbourne/Brisbane.