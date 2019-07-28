VOTE: Pick your Australian 2019 Ashes XI

The Ashes are just a few short sleeps away and after the selectors named their 17-man squad on Sunday, we are calling on you, our loyal readers, to pick your Australian XI for the upcoming series.

It’s a tough decision to trim six players from that squad to pick an XI, and even at the very top of the order it’s not clear who is likely to line up.

It seems clear we can count on Warner opening a Test for the first time in more than 12 months, but will he be partnered by Cam Bancroft or Marcus Harris?

Usman Khawaja would then likely be the Aussies’ preferred option at first drop, but a hamstring injury suffered during the World Cup may still rule him out of the first Test.

Steve Smith might find himself in that position instead, or at No.4 – either way, he’s a lock to make his return to Test cricket.

The race for No.6 appears wide open with all-rounders Marnus Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh included in the squad, while Matthew Wade’s strong form of late suggest he deserves a chance.

Peter Siddle and James Pattinson could both be a chance to feature in Australia’s pace attack if Mitch Starc or Josh Hazlewood don’t play, while Nathan Lyon clearly has a mortgage on his spot in the team as the only spinner selected.

Tim Paine has of course been named to captain the side and he along with Pat Cummins and Travis Head appears a lock to feature. Michael Neser is also in the squad.

Who do you think the Aussies should select? Pick your XI below, and we’ll bring you the aggregate results, our Australian Ashes XI as picked by the fans, later this week.

