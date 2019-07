After a brutal start to the 2019 Rugby Championship campaign, the Wallabies got themselves back on the winner’s list last week with a hard-fought victory over Argentina.

It was something of a slog in front of 31,559 fans at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, but the 16-10 victory was the shot in the arm Michael Cheika’s men needed after a horror first-round loss to South Africa.

Can the Wallabies take something out of the win and apply it to the rest of the Rugby Championship? Even the World Cup?

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Or, was the win just another flash in the pan that Cheika will use as paper over the cracks?

We had Roar rugby expert Brett McKay on the Game of Codes podcast to dissect the victory over the Pumas and make a call on what it means going forward.

Listen to the discussion:



The shortened Rugby Championship season will end next weekend, with Australia hosting New Zealand in Perth on August 10 and Argentina hosting South Africa as well.

Amazingly, if the Wallabies knock off the All Blacks and the Pumas defeat the Springboks, the Aussies will score the unlikeliest of Rugby Championship titles.

Visit our Game of Codes hub to catch the full episode and be sure to subscribe and review on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else you’re listening.

Advertisement