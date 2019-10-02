James Tedesco wins 2019 Dally M Medal

James Tedesco of the Sydney Roosters has won the 2019 Dally M medal with a total of 34 votes, defeating Cameron Smith (31) and Mitchell Moses (29) for the honour.

Having put together one of the best seasons in modern history, Tedesco came into the night just a handful of points behind, and by the time there were three rounds to go in the count, it was clear the man known as ‘Teddy’ was going to claim his mantle as the best in the game.

Between Rounds 18 and 22, Tedesco claimed three points in each round, rocketing to the top of the list as he left Smith, Moses and, at that point, Payne Haas and Cameron Munster for dead.

The mid-season leader when counting went behind closed doors, Mitchell Pearce gained just three points in the second half of the year to hold onto tenth spot on the leaderboard, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Jason Taumalolo also couldn’t hold pace.

Damien Cook and Cameron Murray of the South Sydney Rabbitohs were the other two players who snuck into the top ten.

Elsewhere, it was Melbourne Storm duo Cameron Smith and Craig Bellamy who claimed captain and coach of the year respectively, while Payne Haas came away with rookie of the year.

Jessica Sergis was named women’s player of the year after a phenomenal NRLW campaign ahead of teammate Botille Vette-Walsh, Charntay Poko and Millie Boyle.

Full Dally M recap

Final Dally M leaderboard

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) – 34

2. Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm) – 31

3. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels) – 29

4. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) – 27

5. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) – 22

5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors) – 22

7. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs) – 21

8. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys) – 19

8. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs) – 19

10. Mitchell Pearce (Sydney Roosters) – 18

Full awards list

Female player of the year: Jessica Sergis (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Captain of the year: Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

Coach of the year: Craig Bellamy (Melbourne Storm)

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Provan-Summons medal: Josh Jackson (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Peter Frilingos memorial award for headline of the year: James Tedesco’s State of Origin Game 3 match-winner

Top try-scorer: Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels) – 20

Top point-scorer: Latrell Mitchell (Sydney Roosters) – 251

Try of the year: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors) – Round 25

Tackle of the year: Jorge Taufua (Manly Sea Eagles) – Round 24

Dally M team of the year

Fullback: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Winger: Ken Maumalo (New Zealand Warriors)

Centre: Latrell Mitchell (Sydney Roosters)

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Halfback: Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

Prop: Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Hooker: Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

Second row: John Bateman (Canberra Raiders)

Lock: Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Interchange: Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)