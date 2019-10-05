UFC 243 start time: When is Whittaker vs Adesanya? Start time, date, venue, key information

Australia’s Robert Whittaker taking on Israel Adesanya is the headline act as the UFC returns to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium for the first time in four years for UFC 243. The main event will begin at 1pm (AEDT) on Sunday, October 6.

Whittaker (20-4-0) assumed the UFC middleweight championship following Georges St-Pierre vacating it in December, 2017, but it will go on the line against Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya (17-0-0), who became the interim champion following a win over Kelvin Gastelum in April.

This is the first UFC event at Marvel Stadium since 2015.

Key fight information: UFC 243

Date: Sunday, October 6

Early card start time: 9:15am (AEDT)

Preliminary card start time: 11am (AEDT)

Main Card start time: 1pm (AEDT)

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

TV: Main Event TV (main card), ESPN (early/preliminary card only)

Online: UFC TV (main card), Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, Foxtel Now (all preliminary card only)

UFC 243 Full card

Early card – 9:15am (AEDT) Fight Class Khalid Taha vs Bruno Silva Bantamweight Nadia Kassem vs Ji-yeon Kim Women’s flyweight Brad Riddell vs Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight Preliminary card – 11am (AEDT) Fight Class Megan Anderson vs Zarah Fairn Dos Santos Women’s featherweight Callan Potter vs Maki Pitolo Welterweight Jake Matthews vs Rostem Akman Welterweight Main card – 1pm (AEDT) Match Class Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington Women’s bantamweight – Cancelled Justin Tafa vs Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight Luke Jumeau vs Dhiego Lima Welterweight Tai Tuivasa vs Serghei Spivac Heavyweight Al Iaquinta vs Dan Hooker Lightweight Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya Middleweight

UFC 243 on TV

ESPN will have plenty of pre-fight coverage, as well as some fights from the early and preliminary cards, from 7:30am until 12pm (AEST).

The actual fights they’ll broadcast within that time are subject to change, however, they will not have any coverage of the main card.

Main Event TV – a pay-per-view service available through Foxtel – is the only means to catch the fight on TV. You’ll need to pay $54.95, on top of your existing valid Foxtel TV subscription to watch it.

UFC 243 live stream

UFC TV is the only way to stream the fight as Main Event is not available on any Foxtel streaming services.

The fight will also cost $54.95 on UFC TV.

ESPN’s coverage will also be available on Kayo Sports, the Foxtel App or Foxtel Now.