Combat
UFC 243 full fight card: Whittaker vs Adesanya full undercard, preliminaries and early fights
One hour ago
Robert Whittaker wants the UFC middleweight championship. (Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images)
One hour ago
UFC 243 will see a new middleweight champion crowned as Robert Whittaker takes on Israel Adesanya at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium. Here, you can view the full undercard with every scheduled fight at the event on Sunday, October 6.

Key fight information: UFC 243

Date: Sunday, October 6
Early card start time: 9:15am (AEDT)
Preliminary card start time: 11am (AEDT)
Main Card start time: 1pm (AEDfT)
Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
TV: Main Event TV (main card), ESPN (early/preliminary card only)
Online: UFC TV (main card), Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, Foxtel Now (all preliminary card only)

Main card

Local boy Whittaker is clearly the headline act here, as he looks to secure the middleweight championship against Adesanya of Nigeria. There are more local fighters on the card, however, with Tai Tuivasa also flying the flag in the third-last clash, while the other three fights on the main card also feature New Zealanders in Dan Hooker, Luke Jumeau and Justin Tafa.

Holly Holm was originally scheduled to open the main card against Raquel Pennington, but suffered a hamstring injury which saw the fight cancelled.

Preliminary card

Australia’s Jake Matthews headlines the preliminary card, with Callan Porter and Megan Anderson also hailing from down under.

Early card

The Brad Riddell vs Jamie Mullarkey clash sees an Aussie tackle a Kiwi, while Nadia Kassam will be the first Australian into the octagon when she participates in the second fight of the day.

UFC 243 Full card

Early card – 9:15am (AEDT)
Fight Class
Khalid Taha vs Bruno Silva Bantamweight
Nadia Kassem vs Ji-yeon Kim Women’s flyweight
Brad Riddell vs Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight
Preliminary card – 11am (AEDT)
Fight Class
Megan Anderson vs Zarah Fairn Dos Santos Women’s featherweight
Callan Potter vs Maki Pitolo Welterweight
Jake Matthews vs Rostem Akman Welterweight
Main card – 1pm (AEDT)
Match Class
Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington Women’s bantamweight – Cancelled
Justin Tafa vs Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight
Luke Jumeau vs Dhiego Lima Welterweight
Tai Tuivasa vs Serghei Spivac Heavyweight
Al Iaquinta vs Dan Hooker Lightweight
Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya Middleweight
