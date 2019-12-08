2019 WBBL Final live stream and TV guide

The WBBL 2019 title will be determined on Sunday as the Brisbane Heat host the Adelaide Strikers in the deciding match of the tournament.

If you’re keen to watch the match then good news – we have all the information you need to know in order to watch and enjoy the game.

Start time

The Heat are hosting the final at Allan Border Field on Sunday 8 December, with the match scheduled to get underway at 1:40pm local time.

Because Queensland don’t observe daylight savings time, that is in the AEST time zone, and for viewers in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT, it will be a 2:40pm AEDT start.

The match will start at 2:10pm ACDT in South Australia, 1:10pm ACST in the Northern Territory, and 11:40am AWST in Western Australia.

TV Guide

If you’re wanting to watch the match on TV, then you can so either via free-to-air, or via Pay TV.

Fox Sports will televise the match on Fox Cricket (Channel 501), so you can watch it there so long as you already hold a valid Foxtel TV subscription with access to sports channels.

Of course, you can also simply watch the match on free-to-air TV by tuning in to Channel 7. It will be on 7mate rather than on Seven’s main channel in most areas.

Live stream

There’s a couple of different options if you want to stream the match.

The first is Kayo Sports, a streaming service that gives you access to all of Foxtel’s sporting content – including Fox Cricket.

A Kayo subscription will run you $25 a month, but you may be eligible for a free trial if you’ve never used the service before.

Alternatively, you can sign up for Foxtel Now – a streaming-only variant of Foxtel – or you can use Foxtel App, which will allow you to stream your existing Foxtel TV subscription at no extra charge.

You can also access a free stream through the 7Plus app.

As always, The Roar will have you covered with live blogs of both matches, as well as video highlights and expert reaction.