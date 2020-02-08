BBL final live stream: How to watch the Big Bash final online or on TV

The BBL09 Final takes place this Saturday evening, with the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars vying for Big Bash supremacy at the SCG.

While the forecast in Sydney for the match isn’t great, in the event of some cricket getting played, you’ll need to know where to go to keep an eye on things.

Here’s how to watch the decider live on TV, or stream it from your mobile or device.

TV

Like with all the finals so far this season, Channel Seven and Foxtel will both be broadcasting the match.

The expected start time, should the weather permit, will be 7:15pm (AEDT) – however, inclement weather could push that significantly back.

Whenever it begins, Seven and Fox Cricket (channel 501) will bring you all the action live from your couch, with pre-match coverage starting from 6:30pm on Fox Cricket and 7pm on Seven (all times AEDT).

Should rain delay the start, the first ball will have to be bowled by approximately 9:15pm (AEDT). If there has still been no play by this time, the match will be abandoned and the Sixers will win the title.

For it to be considered a match, a minimum of five overs will needed to be faced by the team batting second. If that happens, the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern system will decide the victor.

The match is required to be finished by approximately 10:10pm (AEDT). If by this time, there is still no result, the match will be called off and, again, the Sixers will be crowned premiers.

Live stream

If you’d prefer to stream this match, your best bet is probably Kayo Sports. If you already have a subscription, simply log in, click on the ‘BBL Final’ option and start streaming.

If you don’t, head to Kayo Sports and sign up from $25 a month.

If you have Foxtel Now, that’s also an option. If you’re already signed up, simply go to the site and click on ‘Channel 501’. If you don’t have a subscription, you can sign up here

Unfortunately, Seven are not showing BBL matches on their streaming site 7plus. If you don’t have a Kayo or Foxtel Now subscription, finding a TV somewhere to watch the match is your best bet.