Maguire questions Tigers’ character
Livid Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has questioned his players’ character after their shock 28-23 NRL loss to Gold Coast Titans, saying they need to have a “good look in the mirror”.
The Wests Tigers have been forced to send Benji Marshall home after he gave a reporter a peck on the cheek which goes against the NRL’s strict social distancing protocols.
The moment was captured by Sky News as Marshall entered Tigers training. While the Tigers won’t be taking any further action depending on the outcome of a COVID-19 test, the NRL could fine Marshall at the very least.
Wests Tigers Statement
Wests Tigers are aware of a bio-security matter at training today involving co-captain Benji Marshall.
Marshall was involved in a social distancing matter with an accredited reporter, which was immediately reported to the NRL as per guidelines.
Under those guidelines, Marshall will remain at home tomorrow — which is a scheduled day off for Wests Tigers NRL squad — while the reporter undergoes a COVID-19 test.
Assuming a negative result is returned, no further action will be required by Marshall or Wests Tigers.