Bennell to make Demons debut on Saturday
Anna Harrington
7 hours ago
Melbourne recruit Harley Bennell will complete his AFL comeback when he makes his debut for the Demons on Saturday in his first game since August 2017.

The Demons confirmed on Wednesday the former Gold Coast and Fremantle midfielder has been selected to play his first AFL game since round 23 of 2017.

Bennell, who has endured a torrid run with calf injuries, played just two games between 2016 and 2019 before the Demons handed him a career lifeline via February’s supplemental selection period.

