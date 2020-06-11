Rugby Australia locks in Super Rugby AU draw

The draw for the upcoming ten-week domestic Super Rugby competition has been confirmed, with each of the five participating sides to play each other twice.

The Brumbies, Rebels, Reds, Waratahs and returning Western Force will resume hostilities on Friday, July 3 following the cancellation of this year’s Super Rugby tournament. Across the ditch, New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa competition kicks off on Saturday.

Matches will take place on Friday and Saturday nights each week, kicking off at 7:05pm (AEST) on Fridays and 7:15pn on Saturdays.

Games will be held at each club’s usual home ground – without crowds – although the Waratahs are yet to confirm their venue for home games, while one Force home game will have to played outside of WA due to the state’s border restrictions.

Rugby Australia CEO Rob Clarke said today’s announcement was an “exciting day for Rugby fans/”

“One of the main features of the draw is the consistent Friday and Saturday night prime time viewing slots … which rugby fans can set their watches to for the next 12 weeks.

“There will be no need to set the alarms to get up and watch your team in the middle of the night,” he said.

Clarke also said he was “looking forward to welcoming back the Western Force and seeing them take on their Australian rivals once again. We know there is a lot of excitement in the west and we cannot wait to see them in action.

“We know our teams will be desperate to get their hands on the silverware and players will be out to put their best foot forward for Wallabies selection at the end of the season,” he said.