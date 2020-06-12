Rugby Australia confirms law changes for Super Rugby AU

Former Wallabies sign with Western Force
Western Force coach Tim Sampson is adamant his team will be competitive in Australia’s new rugby competition, and he’ll be helped by two former Wallabies.
Red-card replacements, greater incentives for attacking kicks and extra-time after drawn matches are some of the rule changes which will be used in this year’s Super Rugby AU competition.
Having flagged the introduction of a number of law amendments for the Australian-only competition earlier this week, Rugby AU today confirmed the new measures after consultation with a number of players, coaches, referee coaches and administrators.
As in New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa, red-carded players will be allowed to be replaced with a substitute after 20 minutes in an attempt to lessen the impact of send-offs early in matches.
50/22 and 22/50 kicks will result in the kicking team retaining possession with a lineout – a change already trialled in the NRC – and drawn matches will have two five-minute periods of extra-time to produce a result, with the first team to score winning the game.
“We assembled some of the best minds in the game from a range of different roles to look at adding some new attacking dimensions to the game while at the same time sticking to some key principles to preserve the fabric of the sport,” Rugby AU director of rugby Scott Johnson said.
“The level of engagement was outstanding from the players and coaches involved in the process and we ended up with a set of law variations that were unanimously agreed upon by all 24 people involved.
Johnson also said referees will be told to keep a closer eye on the breakdown and limit scrum resets in order to speed up the game.
“We will also zero in on the application of law around the breakdown and scrums, trying to limit some of the downtime and improve the flow of the game.
“Throughout the process, we stuck to the principle that whatever we changed, the game still had to be rugby, and nothing could compromise the Wallabies’ preparation for Test rugby. In fact, I believe the changes we have implemented will broaden and enhance the capabilities of our players.”
A run-down of all the rule changes from Rugby AU is as follows:
|Law variation
|Law reference
|Notes
|1. When an attacking player carrying the ball is held up in the in-goal or knocks the ball on play restarts with a goal-line drop-out
|21 (17);
12 (13)
|
|2. When a kick enters the in-goal area and is forced by the defending team play restarts with a goal-line drop-out
|12 (11)
|As above
|3. A kick originating in the attacking 22m area cannot be marked by the defending team within their own 22m area. The kick can however be marked within the defending team’s in-goal area and play restarts with a 22m line drop- out
|17
|To claim a mark, a player must:
|4. A red-carded player can be replaced after 20min
|
|5. A kick taken from within the defending team’s 50m area that travels into touch within the opposition’s 22m area having first bounced in the field of play results in a lineout throw to the kicking team
|18
|Criteria:
Clarifications:
|6. A kick taken from within the defending team’s 22m area that travels into touch within the opposition’s 50m area having first bounced in the field of play results in a lineout throw to the kicking team
|18
|Criteria:
Clarifications:
|7. Super Time (2 x 5min periods of extra time) in the event of a drawn game after regulation time where the first points scored wins the match for the scoring team
|N/A
|