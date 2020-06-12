Rugby Australia confirms law changes for Super Rugby AU

Red-card replacements, greater incentives for attacking kicks and extra-time after drawn matches are some of the rule changes which will be used in this year’s Super Rugby AU competition.

Having flagged the introduction of a number of law amendments for the Australian-only competition earlier this week, Rugby AU today confirmed the new measures after consultation with a number of players, coaches, referee coaches and administrators.

As in New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa, red-carded players will be allowed to be replaced with a substitute after 20 minutes in an attempt to lessen the impact of send-offs early in matches.

50/22 and 22/50 kicks will result in the kicking team retaining possession with a lineout – a change already trialled in the NRC – and drawn matches will have two five-minute periods of extra-time to produce a result, with the first team to score winning the game.

“We assembled some of the best minds in the game from a range of different roles to look at adding some new attacking dimensions to the game while at the same time sticking to some key principles to preserve the fabric of the sport,” Rugby AU director of rugby Scott Johnson said.

“The level of engagement was outstanding from the players and coaches involved in the process and we ended up with a set of law variations that were unanimously agreed upon by all 24 people involved.

Johnson also said referees will be told to keep a closer eye on the breakdown and limit scrum resets in order to speed up the game.

“We will also zero in on the application of law around the breakdown and scrums, trying to limit some of the downtime and improve the flow of the game.

“Throughout the process, we stuck to the principle that whatever we changed, the game still had to be rugby, and nothing could compromise the Wallabies’ preparation for Test rugby. In fact, I believe the changes we have implemented will broaden and enhance the capabilities of our players.”

A run-down of all the rule changes from Rugby AU is as follows:

Law variation Law reference Notes 1. When an attacking player carrying the ball is held up in the in-goal or knocks the ball on play restarts with a goal-line drop-out 21 (17);

12 (13) Drop-out is taken anywhere on or behind the defending team’s goal line. Sanction: 5m scrum in line with the place where the kick was taken

Must be taken without delay. Sanction: Free-kick

Must cross the goal line and travel 5m. Sanction: The non-kicking team has the option of the kick being retaken or a 5m scrum in line with the place where the kick was taken

The defence must be back 5m

An opponent must not charge over the 5m line before the ball is kicked. Sanction: Free-kick

If the ball crosses the 5m line but the bounces back play continues 2. When a kick enters the in-goal area and is forced by the defending team play restarts with a goal-line drop-out 12 (11) As above 3. A kick originating in the attacking 22m area cannot be marked by the defending team within their own 22m area. The kick can however be marked within the defending team’s in-goal area and play restarts with a 22m line drop- out 17 To claim a mark, a player must: Have a least one foot on or behind their own goal line when catching the ball or when landing having caught it in the air; and

Catch a ball that has reached the plane of the goal line directly from an opponent’s kick before it touches the ground or another player; and

Simultaneously call “mark”

A player may claim a mark even if the ball hits a goal post or crossbar before being caught

When a mark is called correctly, the referee immediately stops the game and awards a 22m restart to the team in possession

Any player may take the 22m restart 4. A red-carded player can be replaced after 20min If all substitutions have been used the Red Carded player cannot be replaced 5. A kick taken from within the defending team’s 50m area that travels into touch within the opposition’s 22m area having first bounced in the field of play results in a lineout throw to the kicking team 18 Criteria: The defending team did not take the ball into their own 50m area; or

A tackle, ruck or maul takes places within the 50m area; or

An opponent touched the ball within the 50m area Clarifications: The above does not apply if a player kicks the ball from a free-kick awarded in the 50m area

The 50m area includes the defending team’s in-goal area 6. A kick taken from within the defending team’s 22m area that travels into touch within the opposition’s 50m area having first bounced in the field of play results in a lineout throw to the kicking team 18 Criteria: The defending team did not take the ball into their own 22m area; or

A tackle, ruck or maul takes places within the 22m area; or

An opponent touched the ball within the 22m area Clarifications: The above does not apply if a player kicks the ball from a free-kick awarded in the 22m

The 22m area includes the defending team’s in-goal area 7. Super Time (2 x 5min periods of extra time) in the event of a drawn game after regulation time where the first points scored wins the match for the scoring team N/A First points scored in Super Time wins match

No conversions of tries

Losing team receives bonus point for being within 7 points

Team that kicks off match kicks off first period of Super Time

Super Rugby AU will kick off on July 3.