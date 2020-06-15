Corey Thompson joins Titans after securing Tigers release

Corey Thompson could play fullback for Gold Coast as soon as Saturday after being released by Wests Tigers on Monday.

The 30-year-old offers much-needed strike and experience to the Titans backline, and is likely to be rushed into the problematic No.1 jersey for the NRL cellar-dwellers who face fellow stagglers St George Illawarra this weekend.

AJ Brimson was seemingly set for a huge season for the Titans at fullback this year but a back injury has left the burgeoning star sidelined indefinitely.

“He (Thompson) is obviously a very good fullback with terrific speed and consistency,” said Titans coach Justin Holbrook.

“And the past few weeks under the new ruck rules have shown us just how important those qualities are in the modern game.”

Brisbane-born Thompson joins the club after just over two years at the Tigers, which were preceded by a strong two-year stint in the Super League with Widnes.

He also played for Canterbury in the 2014 NRL grand final, but has been overlooked by Tigers coach Michael Maguire since the resumption of the season.

“He brings good experience with over 100 top-level games in the NRL and Super League, he’s played in a grand final,” Holbrook said.

“But most importantly brings great values to the club in the way he prepares and good, honest qualities in the way he interacts with his coaches and teammates.

“He is an anticipation player, who plays what is in front of him, and a Queensland guy excited about the chance to come home.”

Thompson’s arrival comes at an opportune time for the Titans, who are also likely to be without centre Dale Copley after he suffered an ankle injury on Saturday.

