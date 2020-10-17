Current Tigers the best of lot: Hardwick

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick rates his current crop as better than his premiership harvests.

The Tigers are through to a third AFL grand final in four seasons after pipping Port Adelaide by six points in a preliminary final thriller on Friday night.

Hardwick believes his current team is more rounded than his premiership sides of 2017 and 2019.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

“Our game is better,” he said after the Tigers’ nerve-jangling 6.10 (46) to 6.4 (40) win against Port.

“The playing group have improved as well. We have got some players who have really stepped up and become important players for us.

“I think we’re more consistent across the board. We don’t rely on any one player to dominate like some other sides do.

“I think we get a real soldier-like performance from all our players. They play their role and they rely on the system to get the result.

“It’s really pleasing as a coach. We ask our players to commit to it (the system) and some players will have a great day on the stat sheet and others won’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But the reality is they still play their role and execute it really well.”

The Tigers play a grand final against the winner of Saturday night’s preliminary final between Brisbane and Geelong.

And Hardwick said the build-up to the season finale would be intriguing in their Gold Coast hub, instead of training in front of thousands of Richmond supporters in Melbourne and taking part in that city’s grand final eve parade.

“The boys were talking about having a motorcade around the facility we have,” he joked.

“It’s going to be a special week. It’s going to be different, there is no doubt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But I think overall to get a season underway, to play under the circumstances we have, it has been an incredible achievement and we will just enjoy it for every moment we have got.

“These sort of moments don’t come around very often so we will lap it up as best we can.”

© AAP