Harness racing selections: Wednesday, February 24

Two meetings to look at on Wednesday night, with Bathurst and Redcliffe being the focus. Down below is best bets for the respective programs.

Bathurst

Best bet: Race Two, Number 3 Somethingaboutlexy

Somethingaboutlexy is short, but should be winning. She’s a talented filly that resumes for Bernie Hewitt, who drives as well. Did some nice work last prep, predominantly at Menangle in some good class races. Finds a thin race to resume and thought a recent Bathurst trial indicated she’s ready to go. Should find the front and prove too good.

Next best: Race Six, Number 5 My Ultimate Tommy

My Ultimate Tommy was with David Moran when he was a strong debut winner at Kilmore back in June last year. Now finds himself with Jarrod Alchin and might well be a decent lead that Cameron Hart makes the trek for the drive. Has looked impressive in trials at Menangle and looks to have a significant class edge.

Value: Race Eight, Number 1 London Legs

The Frisby horse looks the one to beat but might be a tad on the short side, so reckon this first starter might well be good value. Has trialled in readiness for start one and drawn the pole, if he can hold leaders back behind Uncle Miki, I think he can run quite a positive race at a decent price.

Redcliffe

Best Bet: Race One, Number 1 Adrenaline Rush

She looks a great bet in the opener. Ran here last Wednesday when pressing forward in search of the lead but had to sit parked for a fair chunk of the race. Eventually landed 1/1 cover and battled on really well. Has drawn the pole, and I suspect Pete McMullen will hold the front. She’ll take some running down.

Next best: Race Three, Number 1 Beejays Delight

This nine-year-old gelding can lead throughout. He ran a narrow second when looking to lead throughout two back, then drew the second line last time and the rub of the green didn’t go his way, albeit the effort was still more than sound. Should lead this field up and prove hard to get past.

Value: Race Nine, Number 8 Ashton River

This will depend on where he gets to in the run from a potentially sticky draw, but I’m convinced he is going well and strikes a winnable race. Not much went his way from the inside-second-row draw last Thursday but prior form suggested a win is nearby, so I’m keen to see how he goes here, especially if he can hold a forward spot.

