Goodbye, GI? Inglis' Super League stint cut short

Greg Inglis’ glittering rugby league career is all but over, following Super League team Warrington Wolves’ decision to release him from his playing contract.

The former Melbourne Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Queensland champion had signed with the Wolves for the 2021 Super League season, but managed only two games before suffering a hamstring injury.

The club confirmed on Saturday that Inglis’ contract is at an end, with the injury proving difficult to overcome.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The Club can confirm that @greg_inglis has been released from his playing contract with immediate effect. Greg will take up a voluntary mentoring role for the remainder of the campaign helping our young and exciting talent to emerge. Full story: https://t.co/VCFNv18TFn pic.twitter.com/hhEVWrBiUX — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) July 2, 2021

The news leaves the 34-year old’s playing career in jeopardy, having first announced his retirement early in the 2019 NRL season.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this but the injury is worse than we originally thought,” Inglis said in a statement.

“Not too many people get the opportunity and the experience to come over here to the UK and play in Super League, especially at my age, and I want to thank Warrington for the opportunity.

“I’ve got nothing but high praise for the Club. They’ve been nothing but good to me and my partner and made us feel welcome from minute one. It’s not just the team; it’s the organisation as well that’s done a lot for us.

Advertisement

“I’ll remain here at Warrington as a volunteer in a mentor role helping the young lads coming through as well as being around the club itself and the team to assist in any way I can.”

Inglis first tore his hamstring in the Wolves’ clash with Huddersfield on May 23.