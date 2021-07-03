Goodbye, GI? Inglis' Super League stint cut short

'Not first-grade standard': Debutant's horrible mistake sums up Dogs' humiliating first half
An ugly moment in an ugly half for Trent Barrett and the Bulldogs.
Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Greg Inglis’ glittering rugby league career is all but over, following Super League team Warrington Wolves’ decision to release him from his playing contract.
The former Melbourne Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Queensland champion had signed with the Wolves for the 2021 Super League season, but managed only two games before suffering a hamstring injury.
The club confirmed on Saturday that Inglis’ contract is at an end, with the injury proving difficult to overcome.
The Club can confirm that @greg_inglis has been released from his playing contract with immediate effect.
Greg will take up a voluntary mentoring role for the remainder of the campaign helping our young and exciting talent to emerge.
Full story: https://t.co/VCFNv18TFn pic.twitter.com/hhEVWrBiUX
— Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) July 2, 2021
The news leaves the 34-year old’s playing career in jeopardy, having first announced his retirement early in the 2019 NRL season.
“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this but the injury is worse than we originally thought,” Inglis said in a statement.
“Not too many people get the opportunity and the experience to come over here to the UK and play in Super League, especially at my age, and I want to thank Warrington for the opportunity.
“I’ve got nothing but high praise for the Club. They’ve been nothing but good to me and my partner and made us feel welcome from minute one. It’s not just the team; it’s the organisation as well that’s done a lot for us.
“I’ll remain here at Warrington as a volunteer in a mentor role helping the young lads coming through as well as being around the club itself and the team to assist in any way I can.”
Inglis first tore his hamstring in the Wolves’ clash with Huddersfield on May 23.