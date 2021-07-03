The Roar
The Roar

League
Advertisement

Goodbye, GI? Inglis' Super League stint cut short
The Roar
One hour ago
1
Join the conversation
Advertisement
Write for The Roar

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.

Autoplay in... 6 (Cancel)
Up Next No more videos! Playlist is empty -
Replay
Cancel
Next
The Roar
One hour ago
1

Greg Inglis’ glittering rugby league career is all but over, following Super League team Warrington Wolves’ decision to release him from his playing contract.

The former Melbourne Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Queensland champion had signed with the Wolves for the 2021 Super League season, but managed only two games before suffering a hamstring injury.

The club confirmed on Saturday that Inglis’ contract is at an end, with the injury proving difficult to overcome.

The news leaves the 34-year old’s playing career in jeopardy, having first announced his retirement early in the 2019 NRL season.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this but the injury is worse than we originally thought,” Inglis said in a statement.

“Not too many people get the opportunity and the experience to come over here to the UK and play in Super League, especially at my age, and I want to thank Warrington for the opportunity.

“I’ve got nothing but high praise for the Club. They’ve been nothing but good to me and my partner and made us feel welcome from minute one. It’s not just the team; it’s the organisation as well that’s done a lot for us.

Advertisement

“I’ll remain here at Warrington as a volunteer in a mentor role helping the young lads coming through as well as being around the club itself and the team to assist in any way I can.”

Inglis first tore his hamstring in the Wolves’ clash with Huddersfield on May 23.

1
Join the conversation

Looking for a bet on the league? Look no further than PlayUp, Australia’s best fixed-odds bookmaker with the best customer service. Sign up & bet now, and remember to please gamble responsibly.

Related Posts

close