Liz Cambage tests positive for COVID, days after revealing her stress over the virus

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage has tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the WNBA.

The Las Vegas Aces announced that Cambage has been placed in the WNBA’s heath and safety protocols in the wake of her positive test.

“She is fully vaccinated, experiencing mild symptoms, and will continue to isolate until she is cleared to return to play pursuant to the protocols,” the club said in a statement.

Cambage has averaged 14.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game across 24 matches for the Aces this season.

They currently sit in second place in the overall league standings with a 19-7 record.

Cambage has endured a topsy-turvy period both on and off the court over the past two months.

The 30-year-old pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics in July citing mental health concerns, which included panic attacks.

It also emerged she had been engaged in a physical and verbal spat with members of the Nigeria team during an Olympics warm-up match just days earlier.

Other rumours emerged about Cambage breaking the Australian team bubble on numerous occasions.

Cambage vehemently denied those rumours.

Earlier this week, speaking on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, the 30-year-old spoke about her decision to withdraw from the Olympics and her COVID fears.

“The Olympics is Everest for every athlete,” Cambage said. “It was about to be my third, it was meant to be the one. Like, every Olympics is the one, Australia’s gonna get a gold medal. And I’m like, ‘I’m broken, guys’.

“I’m halfway through a WNBA season, I’ve been dealing with health issues, I’ve been having panic attacks and vomiting during WNBA games.

“My stress has been on a totally different level this year.

“I really struggled with Covid last year. I was on pain killers, I’m on the Xanax again, and it’s like, ‘For what?’

“I can’t break myself.

“End of 2016, I ended up on suicide watch after the Rio Olympics.”

“But it had been coming. I’ve been having breakdowns in the carpark at Whole Foods. Non-stop panic attacks. Hyperventilating — at the thought of going into one of the most high-pressure situations, that is already in a bubble.”

