The Roar
The Roar

Rugby
Advertisement

Wallabies make the call on Quade Cooper, Rodda and Kerevi return, as Bledisloe team is named
The Roar
7 hours ago
190
Join the conversation
3108 Reads
Advertisement
Write for The Roar

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.

Autoplay in... 6 (Cancel)
Up Next No more videos! Playlist is empty -
Replay
Cancel
Next
The Roar
7 hours ago
190
3108 Reads

He was talked about for the last fortnight but Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has decided against picking Quade Cooper for the third and final Bledisloe Cup game in Perth on Sunday.

Instead, Rennie has stuck with Noah Lolesio in the No.10 jersey with Reece Hodge on the bench.

Meanwhile, Samu Kerevi is a confirmed starter in the Wallabies team.

It will be the first time Kerevi has pulled on the Australian jersey in two years. Kerevi’s inclusion was made possible due to changes with the Giteau Law which allows overseas players to represent Australia despite not meeting the previous 60-cap qualification.

The other big inclusion is Izack Rodda who also returns the Wallabies team that lost the opening two Bledisoe matches against New Zealand including a 57-22 drubbing.

Folau Fainga’a is also set to play his first Test of 2021, named at hooker in an all-Brumbies front row alongside James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa.

“It’s great to be able to call on the experience of Samu and Izack this weekend with Hunter and Lukhan leaving the group to be with their partners in what’s a really exciting time of their lives,” Dave Rennie said.

Advertisement

“Both Samu and Izack have worked really hard since joining the group, been positive additions and have earned their opportunity to pull on the gold jersey on Sunday afternoon at Optus Stadium.

Folau Fainga’a has been named at hooker after Rennie confirmed that Brendon Paenga-Amosa was ruled out due to injury after tweaking his neck in training.

Wallabies team for Bledisloe 3/Rugby Championship vs New Zealand
1. James Slipper (105 Tests)
2. Folau Fainga’a (16 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (48 Tests)
4. Darcy Swain (5 Tests)
5. Matt Philip (14 Tests)
6. Lachlan Swinton (3 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (110 Tests)
8. Rob Valetini (9 Tests)
9. Tate McDermott (7 Tests)
10. Noah Lolesio (7 Tests)
11. Marika Koroibete (38 Tests)
12. Samu Kerevi (33 Tests)
13. Len Ikitau (4 Tests)
14. Andrew Kellaway (4 Tests)
15. Tom Banks (16 Tests)
Replacements
16. Lachlan Lonergan (2 Tests)
17. Angus Bell (7 Tests)
18. Taniela Tupou (30 Tests)
19. Izack Rodda (25 Tests)
20. Pete Samu (10 Tests)
21. Nic White (37 Tests)
22. Reece Hodge (48 Tests)
23. Jordan Petaia (9 Tests)

190
Join the conversation

Looking for a bet on the rugby? Look no further than PlayUp, Australia’s best fixed-odds bookmaker with the best customer service. Sign up & bet now, and remember to please gamble responsibly.

close