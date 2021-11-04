Club culture: What is it, and is it unique?

The looming introduction of the Dolphins into the NRL has prompted me to ponder: what defines a club’s ‘culture’, and how does it differ, if at all, among the 17 NRL clubs?

As way of example, in the lead-up to this year’s Souths versus Manly semi-final, Wayne Bennett mentioned that Des Hasler was suited to coach Manly as he understands the club’s DNA and he implied that Hasler didn’t quite align with the Dogs’ culture.

I’m sure Des wanted to win a premiership at the Dogs just as much as with Manly, and I’m sure the Dogs’ fans and board did too. It can’t be just because Des is a Manly ‘old boy’, as this wouldn’t explain Craig Bellamy’s or Trent Robinson’s success.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

And people specifically talk about ‘club culture’. So, what is it? Where does it some from? And is it immutable, part of their DNA?

In the past, one could mount a reasonable argument that a club reflected the local district, the old Silvertails versus the Fibros rivalry. But even then, as rugby league is a working-class sport, there were more ‘fibro’ clubs than just Wests.

Sports opinion delivered daily

Advertisement

And besides, the players, in general, come from similar backgrounds, and all clubs want a ‘winning culture’, so why might a coach be better suited to one club more than another?

Is there a unique culture to each club? And does the coach have to fit within the existing ‘club culture’, or does he do some genetic engineering and tweak the DNA during his term? Does this mean a club’s culture changes over time?

If it does change, is club culture a myth or at least just a cliché?

Consider the Dolphins as an example. The Reddy Dolphins have existed for decades in the BRL/QRL, so do they have a pre-existing culture? They’ve only had a few chairs over the past three decades and the board has been stable.

Does this filter down to the coach and playing group? And what of Bennett? Will he adopt, adapt and/or modify the NRL Dolphins’ culture?

Over to you, Roarers.

What’s unique about your club’s culture?