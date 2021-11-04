Snakes and ladders: NRL 2022 edition

How about we play a simple game of snakes and ladders to take our minds off all this expansion talk?

Which team will move up next year, and which teams will move down? And why?

Let us start with the ladders, because we should all be trying to be more positive, right?

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Bulldogs – ladder

This may be an obvious one, but the Bulldogs have recruited very well. I am not sure I have ever seen a roster turnover as dramatic as this.

Therein lies the first challenge – can Trent Barrett galvanise a new look roster? Ignoring that for a second, a starting middle of Paul Vaughan, Luke Thompson and Josh Jackson, with Tevita Pangai Jr and Raymond Faitala-Mariner on the edges. Add some handy bench forwards in Jack Hetherington, John Asiata and Seumanafeagai and this is a strong pack.

The edges are also potent, with Brent Naden, Braidon Burns, Josh Addo-Carr and Nick Cotric on the flanks. The spine is where it gets interesting, without any proven players in their positions.

The best teams have at least three top-five spine members – and the Dogs have none. Matt Dufty is very creative but has lapses, Jeremy Marshall-King is okay but not great, Burton is a future star but unproven and there is still no clear halfback.

All in all, the pack should take them a long way to competing for one of the final top-eight spots, but no further until they solve their spine issues. Teams like the Knights and Titans who are already there, and others who are improving I would currently have in front of them.

2021 finish: 16th (wooden spoon)

2022 prediction: Tenth

Advertisement

Broncos – ladder

The Broncos are another team who have recruited well, favouring the quality over quantity technique to date. Like the Dogs this year, they didn’t have any top-five spine members.

While they have a lot of roster issues to solve, a quality spine is a proven measure of success. They recruited Adam Reynolds, who is a top-two halfback. This is huge. He won’t so much convert chances into points as Cody Walker did, but he will create more chances by getting the team into the right areas.

The likes of Payne Haas and Kotoni Staggs will benefit, but again, it will not result in instant success. There are still many holes in the pack to support Haas and the outside backs are questionable outside Staggs.

There is also the matter of the spine, with only Reynolds a recognisable spine player. Jake Turpin and Tesi Niu are both without many runs on the board and there is still no clear 6.

Having said all this, there is big improvement in the Broncos this year and between Haas, Reynolds and Staggs, they could bully their way to beating many of the bottom-eight teams, but not quite enough to play finals.

Advertisement

2021 finish: 14th

2022 prediction: Ninth

Dragons – ladder

A lot has been written about the mighty Dragons, so one more slight blurb shouldn’t hurt. I am bullish about their chances next year, I think they could be the only team that might be able to shake up the top six at the moment.

It is difficult to gauge where their 2021 level was given how much drama surrounded them throughout the year and years prior. We need to remember where they were earlier in the season, where they were able to beat Manly and Parramatta and challenge the Roosters and Melbourne until their ill-discipline ended in sin-bins or send-offs.

Sports opinion delivered daily

Advertisement

Let’s first consider that Jack de Belin is back and he is not only one of the best locks in the game, but the distraction of his trial and hole in the cap that was experienced the last few years is over. The Covidiot BBQ fallout is in the past and one overpaid (yet good) player is gone.

Last year, the Dragons struggled to make metres so they signed proven metre eaters in Aaron Woods and Francis Molo who also provide the odd offload and, in Molo’s case, a tackle bust or two. Moses Suli and Jaydn Su’A help answer some answers on the edges and provide some stability and strike.

There are also some good depth signings in case the suspensions and injuries strike again, in the form of Moses Mbye, Tautau Moga, George Burgess and Jack Gosiewski. Factor in that Bent Hunt and Zac Lomax could have a full season, and the youngsters Jayden Sullivan, Amone and Tyrell Sloan could bring the club to a new level.

The spine has a quality 9 (not quite top five, though) in Andrew McCullough, and possible top-five halfback in Hunt as well as future superstars in Amone and Sloan.

Not a recipe for a premiership in 2022, but perhaps in future years. I think there is enough improvement and talent in this roster that they can push the better teams and challenge for the top six.

2021 finish: 11th

2022 prediction: Sixth

Advertisement

Roosters – ladder

The Roosters had a torturous year. They gained a lot of experience, but the way they were able to get as fair as they did was super impressive. They lost a lot of experience but add back in Luke Keary and Linsday Collins, who are both huge, huge ins. Paul Momorovski is also a big signing, plugging a major hole.

If the team can stay injury-free, Tedesco can roam around the back without the worries of the whole team on his back and be as destructive as we know he can be.

The Panthers have the monkey off their back, the Storm have lost a few. I am tipping the Roosters to salute.

2021 finish: Fifth

2022 prediction: Premiership winners

Rabbitohs – snake

The Rabbitohs went one pass from winning the premiership, the premiership which would make this fall from grace acceptable. Unfortunately, it didn’t pan out this way.

To add insult to injury, Souths have lost two massive pieces from their roster. The first and most influential is Wayne Bennett. Souths were shot mid-season, twice losing by 50 points. Twice. No team had ever won the GF having done so, and only a few had made it.

None had done so having had conceded 50 points twice. Yet, Bennet was able to galvanise them and take them on a winning steak to head into the finals. Without Bennett, will Souths be able to re-establish that defensive resolve?

Advertisement

Add in that there is no Reynolds. Reynolds didn’t add a large amount of line breaks or try assists, but he organised the team, kicked to corners and kicked 40-20s. Souths will lose that, and they may have to play in their own half more than they have.

They will still be super potent with Walker, Latrell Mitchel and Alex Johnston, particularly on the left. They have lost Dane Gagai and Sua from that GF team, which also shouldn’t be underestimated either. The Bunnies will still make the eight, but I don’t think they will get near the GF.

2021 finish: Runners up

2022 prediction: Seventh

Sharks – snake

Craig Fitzgibbon is highly rated, as are many of his recruits. With all due respect, Dale Finucane is past his best and spends a lot of time on the sidelines. Nicho Hynes is a talent but unproven in the halves and was playing in a Melbourne system.

Cameron McInnes is a solid hooker who will improve their defence, which they need, but won’t assist in attack much. In the meantime, they have lost their most consistent front rowers in Woods and Aiden Tolman, hoping the youngsters will stand up and they havegotrid of Shaun Johnson, who was a source of most of their attack, in favour of Matt Moylan.

Add in there is no guarantee Wade Graham returns or doesn’t get another knock, there is a new coach and systems and I think the Sharks really struggle, particularly with others like ladders above improving.

2021 finish – ninth

2022 prediction – 14th

I would normally add the Storm but have done for years only to be embarrassed. The truth is the remaining teams haven’t seemed to have done anything spectacular or bad to have changed their fate. Hopefully, the I’ve-Been-Everywhere-Man Dolphins will shake things up in 2023.

Which teams do you think will show the most improvement or regression?

Hairy’s Predicted 2022 ladder

1. Roosters

2. Panthers

3. Storm

4. Manly

5. Eels

6. Dragons

7. Souths

8. Titans

9. Knights

10. Broncos

11. Bulldogs

12. Canberra

13. Warriors

14. Sharks

15. Cowboys

16. Tigers