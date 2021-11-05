Kiwi Olympian gets Socceroos call up as three stars miss out for crucial World Cup qualifiers

The Socceroos will be without three attacking weapons with Celtic star Tom Rogic, China-based Aaron Mooy and Adam Taggart ruled out of this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and China.

Rogic and Taggart have injuries while Mooy faces quarantine issues related to his club Shanghai Port.

Melbourne City attackers Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren and Andrew Nabbout have been recalled to the squad after missing the trip to Japan.

Striker Martin Boyle has been named despite a Covid-19 outbreak at his Scottish club Hibernian.

The Socceroos play Saudi Arabia, who are top of Group B, at Parramatta on Thursday, and then meet China in Sharjah in the UAE the next Wednesday (AEDT).

It's been a long wait. 7️⃣6️⃣3️⃣ days to be exact. Mark down the date in your diary, on November 11 the Socceroos are playing in front of fans – on home soil! #AllForTheSocceroos #AsianQualifiers — Socceroos (@Socceroos) October 28, 2021

“The players selected for our upcoming FIFA window are brimming with excitement to return home and to play in front of Australian supporters, as well as their family and friends,” Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said in a statement.

“The players will get so much energy from playing in front of a strong home crowd at a first-class stadium.

“With border restrictions in some locations across the nation easing, we’ve been able to welcome some Australian-based players back into the Socceroos’ family this window.

“Mathew, Jamie and Andrew have all been watching our campaign from afar over the past two months, and they are thrilled with the opportunity to re-join the squad and make an impact on our qualification campaign.

“Tom Rogic, Aaron Mooy and Adam Taggart were unavailable for selection … however we have developed good depth in the Socceroos over the past few years and the squad that has been selected is one that we have full belief in to perform strongly for the Australian public.”

The squad includes uncapped former Central Coast Mariners midfielder Gianni Stensness who was born in Australia but represented New Zealand, the nation of his father’s birth, at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"When he (Graham Arnold) told me I was in the squad there was a lot of relief and excitement" ???? ▶ Gianni Stensness reacts to his maiden @Socceroos call-up! #AllForTheSocceroos — Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 5, 2021

Fran Karacic will enjoy a first – the Socceroos defender has never set foot in Australia before.

Socceroos squad: Aziz Behich (Giresunspor, Turkey), Martin Boyle (Hibernian FC, Scotland), Milos Degenek (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool FC, England), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama, Japan), Callum Elder (Hull City AFC, England), Denis Genreau (Toulouse FC, France), Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC), Ajdin Hrusic (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Jackson Irvine, FC St. Pauli, Germany), Jimmy Jeggo (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece), Fran Karacic (Brescia Calcio, Italy), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (Midtjylland, Denmark), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Riley McGree (Birmingham City, England), Andrew Nabbout (Melbourne City), Nikita Rukavytsya (Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC, Israel), Mat Ryan (Real Sociedad, Spain), Trent Sainsbury (KV Kortrijk, Belgium), Harry Souttar (Stoke City, England), Gianni Stensness (Viking FK, Norway), Lawrence Thomas (SonderjyskE Fodbold, Denmark), Danny Vukovic (NEC Nijmegen, Netherlands).